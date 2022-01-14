Remembering Ashling Murphy: Details of minute’s silence and vigils across island of Ireland

Floral tributes at a vigil attended by hundreds in Galway city centre for Ashling Murphy on Thursday evening. Picture: PA

Dozens of vigils are being organised around Ireland over the coming days amid the outpouring of grief over the senseless killing of young Tullamore woman Ashling Murphy.

A gathering is planned for the town park in Tullamore, Co Offaly from 4-5pm today, after her body was found by the canal on Wednesday afternoon.

The events are being organised by a diverse range of groups and individuals, who are urging attendees to bring candles, wear face coverings and observe social distancing, and thousands are expected to turn out. Some of the events involve a walk or run.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland has called for people to observe a national minute’s silence for Ms Murphy at 4.30pm today, Friday.

NWCI director Orla O'Connor said her death had shocked the entire nation.

The NWCI is also keeping a running list of events on its Twitter page.

Here is a list of vigils organised so far and where and when they are taking place.

We are aware new vigils will be organised throughout the day and weekend so please contact us at contact@independent.ie if you wish for us to add more event details.

Please check local details of events before setting out.

Friday

Ardee, Co Louth, 4pm, Library

Armagh, 4pm, Market Street

Ashbourne, Co Meath, 4pm, Arkle Monument

Athy, 4pm, Lock 27

Ballydavid Pier, 6.15pm, Kerry

Belfast, 4pm, City Hall

Bray, 4pm, Bray Town Council

Buttevant, Co Cork, 7pm, Buttevant Primary School

Cappincur, 4.30pm, Digby Bridge

Carlow, 6pm, Town Fountain

Castlebar, 6.30pm, Lough Lannagh car park

Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, 4.30pm, Hope Castle

Cavan, 7pm, Market Square

Clane, 6pm, Clane Athletic Club

Clonmel, 6pm, Main Guard

Cork, 6pm, Kanturk Place

Crossmaglen, 4pm, The Square

Derry, 4pm, Guildhall Steps

Dingle, 4pm, The Marina

Drogheda, 4.30pm, The Ramparts

Dublin, 4pm, Dáil Éireann

Dundalk, 5pm, The Square

Dungarvan, Co Waterford, 6.15pm, Walton Park

Ennis, Co Clare, 4pm, Fair Green

Enniscrone Pier, 6pm

Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, 6pm, Fermanagh House

Ennistymon, Co Clare, 5.30pm, Town Square

Gorey, Co Wexford, 6.30pm

Greystones, 4pm, Men’s Cove – vigil and walk/run

Kilcullen, 4.30pm, Dún Ailinne

Leixlip, 4pm, Leixlip Fountain

Letterkenny, Co Donegal 7pm, Market Square

Limerick, 6pm, Arthur’s Quay Park

Louisburgh, Co Mayo, 7pm, Sancta Maria school gates

Louth, 4pm, Arden Library

Lucan, Dublin, 4pm, Lucan Weir

Mallow, Co Cork, 7pm, Lidl

Manorhamilton, 7.30pm, Market Square

Maynooth University, 4-5pm, Students’ Union

Maynooth, 4pm, Town Square

Naas, Co Kildare, 6pm, Naas Harbour

National Deaf Women of Ireland, 6pm, vigil taking place live on organisation’s Facebook page

Navan, 4pm, Blackwater Park

Nenagh, 4.30pm, Banba Square

Newmarket, Co Cork, 6pm, Town Park – vigil and walk

Oldcastle, Co Meath, 4pm, The Square

Omagh, Co Tyrone, 4pm, Killyclogher

Omagh, Co Tyrone, 6pm, Dún Uladh Heritage Centre

Portarlington, 7pm, Town Square

Portlaoise, 4.30pm, Memorial Park

Portrush, 6pm, East Strand

Strabane, 4pm, The Square

Strokestown, Co Roscommon, 8.30pm, Bawn Street

Tallaght, 6pm, Rua Red

Thurles, Co Tipperary, 6.15pm, Town Park

Tralee, Co Kerry, 4pm, Town Square

Tullamore, 4pm, Town Park

Valentia Island, 4.25pm, Cracow Park, Knightstown - 4.25pm, Fri @ Cracow Park, Knightstown

Waterford, 6pm, People’s Park

Westport, Co Mayo, 8pm, The Mall

Wexford, 4pm, The Quay

Saturday

Ballymahon, Co Longford, 6.30pm, Ballymahon GAA pitch

Belfast, 2pm, Big Fish

Blanchardstown, 12pm, Draoicht Theatre

Carriganore, Co Waterford, 4pm, Waterford Greenway

Cork, 2pm, Patrick Street

Cork, 9.30am, Atlantic Pond

Donabate, Dublin, 5pm, St Patrick’s Green

Drimnagh - 8am, Sat @ Drimnagh Luas

Dublin, 1pm, Smithfield Square

Dún Laoghaire, 4pm, Seafront entrance to the People’s Park

Grand Canal, 8am, sunrise gathering between Drimnagh and Inchicore on the Grand Canal

Limerick, 2pm, Bedford Row

London, 4pm, London Irish Centre

Mullingar, Co Offaly, 4pm, Town Park

Portmarnock, Co Dublin, 5pm, Portmarnock Beach

Trim, Co Meath, 4pm, Wooden Bridge, Trim Castle

Sunday

Athlone, 4pm, Greenway – walk from Garrycastle white gates and back

Birr, Co Offaly, 7pm, John’s Hall

Kilkenny, 2pm, Kilkenny Castle

Moate, 4pm, The Greenway

Sligo, 4pm, Doorly Park

