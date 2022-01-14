Remembering Ashling Murphy: Details of minute’s silence and vigils across island of Ireland
Dozens of vigils are being organised around Ireland over the coming days amid the outpouring of grief over the senseless killing of young Tullamore woman Ashling Murphy.
A gathering is planned for the town park in Tullamore, Co Offaly from 4-5pm today, after her body was found by the canal on Wednesday afternoon.
The events are being organised by a diverse range of groups and individuals, who are urging attendees to bring candles, wear face coverings and observe social distancing, and thousands are expected to turn out. Some of the events involve a walk or run.
The National Women’s Council of Ireland has called for people to observe a national minute’s silence for Ms Murphy at 4.30pm today, Friday.
NWCI director Orla O'Connor said her death had shocked the entire nation.
The NWCI is also keeping a running list of events on its Twitter page.
Here is a list of vigils organised so far and where and when they are taking place.
We are aware new vigils will be organised throughout the day and weekend so please contact us at contact@independent.ie if you wish for us to add more event details.
Please check local details of events before setting out.
Friday
Ardee, Co Louth, 4pm, Library
Armagh, 4pm, Market Street
Ashbourne, Co Meath, 4pm, Arkle Monument
Athy, 4pm, Lock 27
Ballydavid Pier, 6.15pm, Kerry
Belfast, 4pm, City Hall
Bray, 4pm, Bray Town Council
Buttevant, Co Cork, 7pm, Buttevant Primary School
Cappincur, 4.30pm, Digby Bridge
Carlow, 6pm, Town Fountain
Castlebar, 6.30pm, Lough Lannagh car park
Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, 4.30pm, Hope Castle
Cavan, 7pm, Market Square
Clane, 6pm, Clane Athletic Club
Clonmel, 6pm, Main Guard
Cork, 6pm, Kanturk Place
Crossmaglen, 4pm, The Square
Derry, 4pm, Guildhall Steps
Dingle, 4pm, The Marina
Drogheda, 4.30pm, The Ramparts
Dublin, 4pm, Dáil Éireann
Dundalk, 5pm, The Square
Dungarvan, Co Waterford, 6.15pm, Walton Park
Ennis, Co Clare, 4pm, Fair Green
Enniscrone Pier, 6pm
Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, 6pm, Fermanagh House
Ennistymon, Co Clare, 5.30pm, Town Square
Gorey, Co Wexford, 6.30pm
Greystones, 4pm, Men’s Cove – vigil and walk/run
Kilcullen, 4.30pm, Dún Ailinne
Leixlip, 4pm, Leixlip Fountain
Letterkenny, Co Donegal 7pm, Market Square
Limerick, 6pm, Arthur’s Quay Park
Louisburgh, Co Mayo, 7pm, Sancta Maria school gates
Louth, 4pm, Arden Library
Lucan, Dublin, 4pm, Lucan Weir
Mallow, Co Cork, 7pm, Lidl
Manorhamilton, 7.30pm, Market Square
Maynooth University, 4-5pm, Students’ Union
Maynooth, 4pm, Town Square
Naas, Co Kildare, 6pm, Naas Harbour
National Deaf Women of Ireland, 6pm, vigil taking place live on organisation’s Facebook page
Navan, 4pm, Blackwater Park
Nenagh, 4.30pm, Banba Square
Newmarket, Co Cork, 6pm, Town Park – vigil and walk
Oldcastle, Co Meath, 4pm, The Square
Omagh, Co Tyrone, 4pm, Killyclogher
Omagh, Co Tyrone, 6pm, Dún Uladh Heritage Centre
Portarlington, 7pm, Town Square
Portlaoise, 4.30pm, Memorial Park
Portrush, 6pm, East Strand
Strabane, 4pm, The Square
Strokestown, Co Roscommon, 8.30pm, Bawn Street
Tallaght, 6pm, Rua Red
Thurles, Co Tipperary, 6.15pm, Town Park
Tralee, Co Kerry, 4pm, Town Square
Tullamore, 4pm, Town Park
Valentia Island, 4.25pm, Cracow Park, Knightstown - 4.25pm, Fri @ Cracow Park, Knightstown
Waterford, 6pm, People’s Park
Westport, Co Mayo, 8pm, The Mall
Wexford, 4pm, The Quay
Saturday
Ballymahon, Co Longford, 6.30pm, Ballymahon GAA pitch
Belfast, 2pm, Big Fish
Blanchardstown, 12pm, Draoicht Theatre
Carriganore, Co Waterford, 4pm, Waterford Greenway
Cork, 2pm, Patrick Street
Cork, 9.30am, Atlantic Pond
Donabate, Dublin, 5pm, St Patrick’s Green
Drimnagh - 8am, Sat @ Drimnagh Luas
Dublin, 1pm, Smithfield Square
Dún Laoghaire, 4pm, Seafront entrance to the People’s Park
Grand Canal, 8am, sunrise gathering between Drimnagh and Inchicore on the Grand Canal
Limerick, 2pm, Bedford Row
London, 4pm, London Irish Centre
Mullingar, Co Offaly, 4pm, Town Park
Portmarnock, Co Dublin, 5pm, Portmarnock Beach
Trim, Co Meath, 4pm, Wooden Bridge, Trim Castle
Sunday
Athlone, 4pm, Greenway – walk from Garrycastle white gates and back
Birr, Co Offaly, 7pm, John’s Hall
Kilkenny, 2pm, Kilkenny Castle
Moate, 4pm, The Greenway
Sligo, 4pm, Doorly Park
