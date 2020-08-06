Report after Belfast rugby rape case calls for anonymity of all sex trial defendants in Republic of Ireland

Rugby rape trial: Paddy Jackson leaves court after being found not guilty of rape. March 28th 2018 (Photo by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph)

People accused of sexual assault in the Republic of Ireland would be granted anonymity in all cases, not just rape trials, under sweeping reforms of how sexual offences cases are carried out.

A crackdown on those who reveal the identity of rape victims on social media, the right for barristers to object to how a victim is being questioned about their sexual history, and new training to help judges and lawyers understand the experience of survivors are also tipped in a highly anticipated report which will be published on Thursday.

The O'Malley report, which reviewed how vulnerable people are treated during sexual offences prosecutions and trials, was ordered by the Irish Government following the high-profile trial on rape charges of two rugby players in Belfast in 2018.

Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were found not guilty by a jury of raping a young student at a house party two years ago.

Mr Jackson (26) was also found not guilty of sexually assaulting the then 19-year-old woman.

Two other players were also cleared of lesser charges: Blane McIlroy (26) was found not guilty of exposure, and Rory Harrison (25) was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

There was widespread concern that the complainant's experience could deter sexual violence survivors from coming forward.

The review, which was chaired by Tom O'Malley of National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG), did not decide to recommend that victims of sexual violence have their own legal representation throughout a trial.

It also decided against a blanket ban on victims being questioned about their sexual history in court, citing concerns about potential miscarriages of justice.

At the moment, a victim can only be asked about their sexual history if a judge gives permission because they believe it would be unfair to the defendant or potentially change the verdict to not allow such questions to be asked.

The O'Malley report has called for judges and lawyers to make sure they are familiar with a 2017 law which says victims should not be re-traumatised when questioned about their personal lives in court. It said such questions can sometimes lead to "character assassination".

The report's 50 recommendations included telling legal teams to make it clear that they want to apply for permission to ask victims about their sexual history at new preliminary trials.

Victims are only allowed their own legal representation when the defence in a rape trial is applying to ask them about their sexual history, and they are usually represented by a junior counsel.

The report said this right should be extended to victims in sexual assault trials.

It said the Legal Aid Board should make sure the person representing a victim is as senior as the person representing the prosecution and the defence.

It also said the counsel who represents a victim during an application to ask about their sexual history should be allowed to object to some of the questions the victim is being asked if they end up being cross-examined about their past.

It said victims should also be made aware of their right to object to records from their counselling sessions being disclosed in court.

A new code of practice would help guide how a victim's text messages and internet history could be used in a trial.

Victims of sexual violence are entitled to anonymity during trials.

The report said laws which prosecute people for revealing a victim's identity in the media should be updated to include social media.

"Nowadays, information about criminal trials is just as likely to circulate on the internet and on social media, perhaps even more than in the traditional media," it said.

Anonymity would also be extended to victims relating to 2017 laws which criminalise the sexual abuse of people with a mental illness or a mental or intellectual disability.

People accused of rape are currently given anonymity during a trial, until they are convicted.

The report said there was "no logical reason" why this shouldn't also apply to people accused of sexual assault.

The report also said that while giving anonymity to people accused of sexual offences was a "contested" issue, there is a "heavy stigma" associated with being accused of a sexual offence.