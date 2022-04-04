Republic of Ireland expels Russian diplomats over spying claims

Move: Micheal Martin said it was the correct decision. Credit: Oliver Contreras/PA Wire

Four Russian diplomats were expelled from Ireland due to increased espionage on the island, include attempts at contacts with both dissident republicans and loyalists, according to a report over the weekend.

The reported cultivation of the contacts is part of wider efforts to undermine confidence in the European Union, according to the Sunday Times.

Russian intelligence has attempted to foment unrest through contacts with groups on the island, including paramilitaries in Northern Ireland, it was claimed.

One of the four expelled from the state is a military intelligence officer and working under diplomatic cover out of the Russian embassy on Orwell Road in south Dublin, the Irish Government was told.

Third parties have been used to make contact with loyalists while diplomats have met republicans at public meetings and lectures, it was reported.

The names of the four diplomats were given to the government by the Garda security and intelligence branch and the intelligence branch of the Defence Forces, J2.

The government was not provided with the specifics of why the four were chosen, but was generally briefed, sources in Dublin told the Sunday Times.

Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, said the officials were asked to leave for activities “not in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour”.

He summoned Russia’s ambassador for Ireland, Yuri Filatov, on Tuesday afternoon to advise him of the decision. The action was taken under Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Four EU countries last week ordered more than 40 Russian diplomats suspected of spying to leave.

Ireland joined Belgium, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic who have all issued expulsion orders to a total of 43 embassy staffers on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Mr Coveney added that despite the move diplomatic channels between the two countries should still remain open.

“This channel of communication has been important in the context of conveying our strong views on the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, which we regard as a serious breach of international law,” he said.

In a statement on the expulsions, the Russian Embassy said: “This is an arbitrary, groundless decision, which can only deteriorate further Russian-Irish relations already damaged by the Irish participation in illegitimate EU sanctions.”

Russia warned “such a step… will not go unanswered”.

Taoiseach Michael Martin said his government took “the correct decision” to expel the officials after receiving a security briefing about their activities.

Speaking in the Dail, Mr Martin said he did not want to divulge the contents of the briefing but the decision was taken in terms of “our own national security” and to send a clear message about Irish “abhorrence” of the situation in Ukraine.

The government has previously intervened to revoke planning permission to expand the embassy.