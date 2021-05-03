Republic of Ireland urged to make Twelfth of July a holiday

A leading Dublin academic has called on the Irish Government to make the Twelfth of July a national holiday

Colum Kenny, an Emeritus Professor at Dublin City University, made the plea in yesterday's Sunday Independent newspaper, describing such a gesture as offering "a daring bridge to reconciliation".

"Making the Twelfth of July a public holiday would be saying that the Republic of Ireland is big enough for those who treasure the best of British," he wrote.

"Many will still not want to unite, because it's ultimately a matter of heritage, not economics.

"But we can at least make the prospect less threatening.

"To do so, we need to know what is the culture of unionism."

But he warned that "making the Twelfth of July a public holiday alone would not do it". In a wide-ranging column examining the idea of Irish unity, Professor Kenny said there was little understanding in the Republic about British people in Northern Ireland.

"Critics complain about the sometimes narrow range of British schooling, when it ignores colonial oppression or injustice in Ireland for example," Professor Kenny wrote.

"But the ignorance of Protestantism and of British history in Ireland reflects poorly on years of much Irish education.

"Unionists long feared that their personal and religious freedoms would be swamped in a united Ireland.

"Were they wrong?

"Instead of refighting the Battle of the Boyne, let's make of the anniversary of King Billy's victory a daring bridge to reconciliation."