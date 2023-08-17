Retained firefighters halt strikes as offer tabled after ‘difficult’ pay talks

Firefighters have now suspended strike action to consider the new offer (PA)

Pickets have been lifted at fire stations across Ireland after an offer was made in a dispute over income security for retained firefighters.

Talks at the Workplace Relations Commission have yielded a new offer for some 2,000 Siptu members who work as retained firefighters at more than 200 fire stations around the country, providing fire and first-responder emergency services as well as a per-callout fee.

Retained firefighters are not full-time employees and are instead paid a retainer to be on call for fire stations.

The new offer will see retained firefighters promised a minimum income per year for the first time.

Trade union Siptu said strike action was suspended from noon on Thursday while the terms of the offer are considered and eventually voted on.

Siptu public administration and community divisional organiser Karan O Loughlin said an offer had come to light after a “long and difficult day” of negotiations on Wednesday.

“As well as dealing with core pay, the overall proposals provided more value for firefighters and made adjustments for new recruits to assist with the recruitment problem,” she said.

“Under the terms, new recruits would now enter the service with guaranteed minimum earnings of over 18,000 euro and would move to the increments faster than is currently the case.

“In addition, the guaranteed earnings for firefighters with more than eight years of service would be over 21,500 euro.

“If the deal is agreed, station officers will have secure minimum earnings of between 27,400 euro and 31,730 euro.

“Other relevant conditions in respect to the filling of promotional positions and the hiring of 400 new recruits remain intact, as does the reduction of a requirement to be available from 48 weeks to 24 weeks, with an option to be available more frequently on a voluntary basis.

The strike action has now been paused so members can vote on the new offer (PA)

“This is a good first step in our campaign to rebuild the retained fire service and, if this proposal is acceptable to our members, we will move to the second phase of the campaign.

“This will take place at the public service talks where the minister, Darragh O’Brien, will be tasked with continuing to build the retainer.

“The Local Government Management Agency and Siptu would then set about delivering the policies agreed, such as local authority hiring practices for retained firefighters, sick pay, other types of statutory leave, retirement age and social protection.”

Siptu sector organiser Brendan O’Brien said ensuring a guaranteed income for retained firefighters is the first step of a two-step process.

“This would give us the correct direction of travel for the future, while ensuring that the work-life balance is also addressed,” he said.

“The proposal on the table has a built-in review every six months to ensure that the recruitment mechanisms stay on course and the policies are rolled out in good time.

“It has been an arduous process for retained firefighters. Their resilience and determination in this dispute is to be admired.”