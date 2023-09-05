Richard Bruton to stand down as Fine Gael TD at next general election

Richard Bruton He expressed his gratitude to voters for his decades in elected politics on Tuesday evening as he announced his decision (PA)

Former Irish Cabinet minister Richard Bruton is to stand down as a Fine Gael TD at the next general election, the Irish Independent has revealed.

Mr Bruton, at the Fine Gael Dublin Bay North meeting this week, said: “I have decided that I will not contest the next General Election. I would like to thank local voters for the trust you have shown in me to serve as your local TD for the past 41 years.

“It has been a privilege to get the chance to represent you on the Council, in the Dáil, and in cabinet. I will continue to work hard for you up to the end of this Dáil term.

“I would like to thank all those who have helped me in my work throughout my career, particularly my family, my friends, and Fine Gael members. That loyalty means so much to me. However, this is the right time, as new constituencies are forming, to give others the chance to take on the role.

“I have been so lucky to be given the chance to hold office under four different Taoisigh, and to be part of some major changes in Irish society. Ireland has made huge strides in that time.

“As I announce my departure from politics, I would encourage anyone with an interest in public life to consider putting their name forward for election. There are many important reforms which only politics can deliver,” Mr Bruton said.

In April, Mr Bruton refused to confirm if he would be standing again, telling the Irish Independent that it “remains to be seen”.

He is the latest in a string of Fine Gael TDs to announce they will not be standing at the next election leaving the party with a major challenge to find replacement candidates. A party grandee who served four different cabinets between 1994 and 2020, Mr Bruton (70) has been a TD in Dublin Bay North and its predecessor, Dublin North Central, since 1982.

He stood for the party leadership and lost against Enda Kenny in 2002 before unsuccessfully challenging the future Taoiseach in 2010.

Despite being sacked by Mr Kenny as finance spokesperson that year, Mr Bruton was appointed by the new Taoiseach as enterprise minister, where he had previously served in the mid-90s, in 2011.

He went on to serve as education and communications minister under Mr Kenny and later Mr Varadkar who did not reappoint him to cabinet when the current government was formed in 2020. Mr Bruton was subsequently elected as parliamentary party chairman in July of that year.

Former Dublin Lord Mayor and long-serving councillor Naoise Ó Muirí and Howth-Malahide councillor Aoibhinn Tormey are among those likely to be in contention to succeed Mr Bruton as the Fine Gael candidate or candidates for Dublin Bay North.

Mr Bruton’s announcement follows that of fellow former Fine Gael ministers David Stanton (Cork East), Michael Creed (Cork North-West), John Paul Phelan (Carlow-Kilkenny), Brendan Griffin (Kerry), and Joe McHugh (Donegal) who have all confirmed they are not standing at the next election.

Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy also resigned as a TD for Dublin Bay South in 2021 with Fine Gael failing to hold the seat in the subsequent by-election.

The futures of several other Fine Gael TDs are expected to be clarified in the coming weeks and months in the wake of the Electoral Commission’s redrawing of constituency boundaries which has added 14 new TDs to the next Dáil.

The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll at the weekend showed Fine Gael polling at 21pc and projected to win 40 seats at the next election, five more than it won in 2020.