Rival brands Sinn Fein plan for anti-trolling law in Republic as ‘utterly ironic’

Sinn Fein has been criticised over plans to introduce legislation in the Republic to tackle anonymous trolls on social media.

The party’s proposed law would force tech firms to reveal the identity of anonymous account-holders who abuse and defame people online.

But Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond said it is “ironic” Sinn Fein is seeking to crack down on online abuse, given the activity of some of the party’s supporters on Twitter and Facebook.

In January three party MLAs apologised for historical tweets containing derogatory and offensive language, including a reference to “Huns”, a derogatory term for Protestants.

“This is an extremely welcome and, indeed, interesting development,” the TD said.

“The issue has much merit, and I look forward to reading through the proposed legislation in detail.

“However, the fact that this is coming from Sinn Fein is utterly ironic.

“In advance of the publication, I do hope Sinn Fein themselves have taken a genuine look at the approach of their supporters to social media.”

Sinn Fein’s Martin Kenny said the new law would prevent social media accounts from being used to defame, harass or abuse people online.

It would hold social media companies responsible for defamation if they did not reveal the identity of a troll who has defamed someone on their platform.

“Trolling is never acceptable and cannot be allowed to go on due to government complacency. We must ensure no-one is allowed to intimidate or harass people on social media without being held to account,” he said.

“Social media companies have a key responsibility in all of this.”

But Mr Richmond said: “Sinn Fein has an utterly appalling record in this regard and in its questionable approach to social media.”

Mr Kenny said he did not accept Sinn Fein has a “particular problem” with supporters of the party abusing people online. He said it was “a problem for all political parties” and the legislation he has published “shows Sinn Fein’s commitment to addressing the particular problem”.

Speaking on RTE’s Drivetime, Mr Kenny said he did not know how many Sinn Fein members had been sanctioned for abusing people, but said “all political parties have an overzealous support base”.