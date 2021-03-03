River Barrow hunt: Search goes on for missing dad in Kildare kayak tragedy

Major operation: Divers search the water at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy, Co Kildare, yesterday

A search has failed to find a father missing following a kayaking incident on the River Barrow in Co Kildare.

The man, named locally as 34-year old Declan Reid, has been missing since he and his eight-year-old son got into difficulty in the water at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy on Sunday.

It is understood their kayak overturned at the popular beauty spot and Mr Reid managed to keep his son afloat before the child was rescued by a passer-by.

By the time the passer-by made it back to help the father he could no longer be seen.

On Monday there were sombre scenes as locals and family members watched gardai and the civil defence continue the search during daylight hours.

The search resumed yesterday morning and a 4km stretch of the river was scoured throughout the day.

About a dozen kayaks and four boats were involved, including four divers.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Veralouise Behan said: "It was a very tragic accident on a beautifully sunny day.

"My heart goes out to the family.

"The waterways are very inviting but the river is particularly high at the moment."

Labour Party councillor Aoife Breslin said the family must be going through the "most horrific time".

"It's heartbreaking," she said.