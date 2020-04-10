Robbie Lawlor murder probe police release details of getaway car used after shooting in Belfast

Police have released details of the getaway car used in the brutal murder of Robbie Lawlor in north Belfast.

Lawlor, from Coolock in the Republic of Ireland was shot multiple times outside a house in the Etna Drive area of Ardoyne just before midday on Saturday, April 4.

Police believe a single gunman was involved in the killing.

Lawlor has been linked to the murder of Drogheda teen Keane Mulready-Woods whose dismembered remains were found in various locations of north Dublin in January.

Robbie Lawlor

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “My investigation into this brutal killing is progressing and I would like to thank those who have come forward with information so far.

“I believe the white Volkswagen Scirocco car, registration YLZ 7052, which was discovered burnt out in nearby Kingston Court, was parked in Estoril Park in Ardoyne the day before the murder, on Friday April 3, at 10am.

"I know it was stolen in the Republic of Ireland on January 30.

"I am appealing to anyone who saw it or witnessed its movements between March 31 and Friday, April 3 in Estoril Park until it was found burnt out on Saturday at approximately midday in Kingston Court to speak to me. Did you see anyone park it there or move it to Kingston Court?"

Police officers arrested man and carried out searches in the Strathroy Park area of Ardoyne in north Belfast . April 7th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Five people have been arrested but so far no one has been charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Montgomery appealed to any motorists or taxi drivers who were in the area at that time and have dashcam footage to contact detectives.

"I am still keen to hear from anyone who saw this car and its occupants either before 11.50am on Saturday April 4 or after the murder had taken place," he added.

“I am also interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Etna Drive or Strathroy Park areas on Saturday and again if any drivers or taxi drivers have dashcam footage during those times I would urge them to bring it police.

“This was a horrific and callous murder, carried out in close range and in broad daylight, and those involved need to be removed from the streets and our communities.

Police at the scene at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area of Belfast (David Young/PA)

"At this stage, I believe that a single gunman was involved in the killing, firing multiple shots at the victim and striking him a number of times. The murder weapon has not yet been recovered. These dangerous people have no place in our society and need to be brought to justice for what they did.

“If anyone in the area captured any footage of the incident please make that available to us also. It can be uploaded on the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI20P04-PO1.

“And information can be provided to police on 101 or anonymously through the Crime Stoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”