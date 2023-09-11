Roisin Murphy’s album set for chart success following puberty blocker comments

Irish singer-songwriter Roisin Murphy is set to claim the second spot on the UK albums chart for her latest offering Hit Parade, released in the wake of her apology over comments which appeared to criticise the use of puberty blockers by transgender children.

The former Moloko frontwoman, 50, has received rave reviews for her sixth studio album, which was released on Friday, following her critically-acclaimed fifth album Roisin Machine in October 2020.

Hit Parade will be Murphy’s first UK top 10 album if it continues to strike a chord with fans, with Olivia Rodrigo’s album Guts on track to pip her to the number one spot, according to the Official Charts Company.

On Monday, she tweeted: “Hit Parade is out now! And it’s doing really well!! If you are a fan get the physical asap because it’s selling like hotcakes and it’s bound to become scarce and very collectible.”

The album release comes weeks after the County Wicklow-born singer hit headlines after making comments on social media about “little mixed-up kids” using puberty blockers.

The treatment postpones puberty in children and has been given to young people who identify as transgender.

She later apologised for being the reason for an “eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social media fire and brimstone” in a post on Twitter, now known as X.

In the long statement, the singer said she has spent her life “celebrating diversity and different views”, adding: “The music I make is the core of everything I do and it’s ever-evolving, freewheeling and unpredictable.

“For those of you that are leaving me, or have already left, I understand, I really do, but please know I have loved every one of you.

“I have always been so proud of my audience and understood the privilege of performing for you, all through the years.

“…My true calling is music and music will never exclude any of us, I believe it will always be one of the greatest tools we can use to create a culture of tolerance.”

Murphy began her career with producer Mark Brydon as the electronic duo Moloko.

They were known for The Time Is Now, a remix of Sing It Back and Familiar Feeling, before Murphy moved into solo work.

In 2015, Murphy was nominated for a Mercury Prize for album Hairless Toys which features the songs Gone Fishing, Evil Eyes, and Unputdownable.