Ronan Keating’s daughter ‘handed the reins’ by mum for her Dublin Horse Show debut

Ronan Keating’s daughter says dad will be watching on as she competes in RDS for first time

Ali Keating, the daughter of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, is set to compete at the Dublin Horse Show for the first time this week.

The 17-year-old said her mother, Yvonne Connolly, has “handed over the reins” of her horse, a full Irish Draught named Captain, for the competition.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing a horse back for her, because she had a horse there when she was 16 or 17. It’s like everything has come back around now,” she said.

Ali described her mother as “the best in the world” for her support with the horses, adding that her father and his wife, Storm Keating, are also hoping to make it back to Ireland to watch her compete. She said her all family have been “so supportive”.

First getting on a horse at the age of six, Ali qualified for the Dublin Horse Show in the middle of her Leaving Cert.

“I was studying in the car on the way up to the qualifier,” she said.

“My mum and I think it was the fact there was no pressure on me (to qualify).

"We said we would take that day as schooling because he had been in and out of work with the Leaving Cert, (but) it all went our way.”

Ali Keating with her horse Captain. Photo: John O’Carroll

Her Leaving Cert results are due on August 25, but Ali admitted: “It’s only the Dublin Horse Show on my brain at the moment.”

She hopes to study at Maynooth come September, but added that her goal is to one day “produce and sell showjumpers”.

Asked whether she had any advice for younger equestrians, she said: “It’s hard work, set your mind to it.”

In the beginning, you can “get your confidence knocked a lot at that age” that brings you “in and out of it”, but it’s work that pays off in the long run.

“Never think you’re too good for a lesson, because there is always something you can get better at. A lot of hard work and determination, blood, sweat and tears go into it. There’s definitely times where you feel like giving up,” she said.

“It’s that passion inside you that I think makes us keep going and it’s the good days that make it worth it.”

Ali added that it can be “heartbreaking” at times when it comes down to qualification.

“You have to just remember the good days when you’re having a bad day, or you’re having to ride out the horses in the rain, you have to think about the days you were complaining that it was too hot outside,” she said.

“I love it. There’s a lot more good days than there is bad days. It’s like a team sport, there is always two of us in everything. It’s just you and the horse.”

Ali remembers first heading to the Dublin Horse Show at the age of “nine or 10”, adding: “I had only been on riding school ponies but to see the level of horses in Dublin is insane. Many people in Ireland work towards the Dublin Horse Show, it’s the biggest show of the year and it’s a spectacle.”

The 2023 Dublin Horse Show takes place from August 9-13 at the RDS.