RTE journalist Keelin Shanley dies aged 51

The Six One News journalist passed away peacefully this afternoon after battling with cancer, RTE have announced.

She is survived by her husband Conor and their children Lucy and Ben.

In a statement this afternoon, Managing Director of RTE News & Current Affairs, Jon Williams said: "Keelin was the best of us - and we are heartbroken.

"From Prime Time Investigates to Morning Edition, Morning Ireland to the Six One News, there wasn’t a corner of RTE News & Current Affairs untouched by Keelin’s fearless, generous, and passionate journalism.

"For Keelin, the story was never about her - always about others. Her legacy of over 20 years journalism with RTE saw her help tell the stories of so many often marginalised.

"She strove to inform, probe and encourage. Always inquisitive, interested, thoughtful and kind. The fact that she presented our flagship Six One News while dealing with cancer is inspirational in itself and so typical of Keelin's determination to live life to the full. Our hearts go out to Conor, Lucy and Ben and her wider family. We are all poorer for her loss."

RTE Director-General, Dee Forbes, said: “Everybody at RTE is deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Keelin Shanley. A passionate and dedicated public service journalist, Keelin had an expertise that challenged and probed as well as an ease that endeared her to all.

"Most recently, Keelin co-presented the Six One News, watched by huge audiences daily. Keelin was incredibly popular with all her colleagues. But our loss is nothing compared to that of her much-loved family. My sincere sympathies go to Conor, Lucy, and Ben, to Keelin's extended family, and to her wide circle of friends."

Keelin grew up in Monkstown, Co. Dublin. Having graduated from Trinity College with a degree in biochemistry, Keelin worked as a researcher in the Department of Pharmacology in the University of Bologna.

She then returned to Ireland and started working with RTÉ, presenting a number of science and technology in the late 1990s.

Keelin joined Prime Time in 1999 as a reporter and presenter, and in more recent times, Keelin presented Morning Edition, The Consumer Show, Crimecall and The Irish Book Awards on RTE One. She took up the role as a new presenter of the flagship RTE Six One News in January 2018.