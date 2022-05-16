Russian state TV airs Taoiseach’s demand for an apology for simulated nuclear attack on Ireland

'It's clear Boris Johnson.... was also threatening us' -well-known Russian state TV presenter says

Russian state TV aired Micheál Martin’s request for an apology in the wake of a simulated nuclear attack on Ireland, with a host saying “it wasn’t nice for Ireland to become collateral damage” to Britain.

Two weeks ago Russian state TV showed a simulation of a nuclear attack destroying Ireland and the UK.

Russian TV host Dmitry Kiselyov, had shown the simulated attack on Ireland and the UK and in response, the Taoiseach had condemned the staging, labelling the act as “intimidatory” and calling for Russian TV or "whoever instigated this" to apologise.

Kiselyov told viewers: “In Ireland, a strong reaction was provoked by remarks made in our programme two weeks ago, in response to British PM Boris Johnson’s threat to strike Russia without consultations with Nato.”

Kiselyov claimed: “Let us remind you, it was a threat made to us from London. Back then, Boris Johnson made a provocative and absolutely groundless hypothesis, saying that Russia could allegedly use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“And after that, in response, and without consulting Nato, Britain would strike Russia. It’s clear that Boris Johnson, having simulated a Russian nuclear attack, was also threatening us specifically with a nuclear strike in revenge.

“We had to say then that the whole British archipelago is basically a sinkable island. And Russia has every capability for such a nuclear retaliation.”

Kiselyov stated that “Ireland literally flew into a rage,” in reaction to the TV show nuclear simulation.

“Of course as a neutral country, it wasn’t nice for Ireland to become collateral damage in Britain’s clash with Russia. That said, the Irish premier held his ground firmly.”

The TV show then played a clip of the Taoiseach reacting to the simulation.

Kiselyov told viewers: “I completely agree that an apology should be forthcoming from the British PM Boris Johnson, for his groundless threat to strike Russia. But we’re not intimidating anyone. Talking about our capabilities has an anti-war modality. As they say ‘let’s not start (war). It will end badly, it’s better to live in peace.”