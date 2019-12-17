Ruth Maguire family call for safety measures after mum's tragic Carlingford death during hen party

Jim and Ruth who were due to get married this year

Ruth Maguire's mother Geraldine Worthington is pictured outside court in Dundalk after her daughter's inquest today. Ruth's body was found in the water between Carlingford and Greenore in Co Louth after she had attended a hen party in Carlingford in March. Picture Ciara Wilkinson

The family of Ruth Maguire who drowned after going into Carlingford Lough has called for a handrail or other safety measures to be installed at the harbour in the village.

The inquest into the death of Ruth Maguire (30) from Newcastle, Co Down heard she was part of a hen party of 30 that had travelled from Belfast to stay the weekend in the popular village over St Patrick’s weekend.

The mother-of-three had spoken about going home to Newcastle when she left the premises the group was in at around 11.30pm.

She took a photograph outside a house across from the pier and posted it to Instagram at midnight. It is believed she fell off the pier a short time later.

Her partner James Griffin, who she was due to marry last August, discovered she had rung him on his work phone at six minutes past midnight when he switched it back on two weeks later.

The inquest heard that the alarm was raised the next day sparking extensive searches.

The crew of the all-weather RNLI lifeboat at Newcastle was tasked to assist and the inquest heard a crew member spotted Ms Maguire’s body on Blockhouse Island in Carlingford Lough on March 18.

Ruth Maguire with son Tyler (10), daughter Lydia (7) and son Oliver (5)

Her mother Geraldine Worthington said during the inquest, in Dundalk courthouse, that she would like to see something done about the harbour.

She said it was "totally unsafe" saying there was a big drop and it was wide open. She added that money was being made by people coming from all over Ireland and drinking far more than they should be.

In response to the Coroner Ronan Maguire, Gardai confirmed there were no warning signs in the area.

The Funeral of Ruth Maguire, took place at St Vincent de Paul Church in Belfast on Saturday March 23. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Ms Worthington also said it is possible to drive onto the pier which made it unsafe.

She also said the ground is uneven which could cause people to trip.

"Everything is about money, but life is more important than money," she said.

Mr Maguire said it was not known exactly what had happened and he returned an open verdict in keeping with the medical evidence that Ruth had drowned.

He said he will contact Louth County Council and ask them to examine the feasibility of putting in a guard rail at the harbour in Carlingford.

Speaking afterwards her mother welcomed the Coroner's comments saying he would raise the matter with the county council.

"We are very happy about that, we knew he could make recommendations and we are very glad he is prepared to do it and he sees a need to do it," she said.

She said the family will also be approaching the county council over the issue.

"It is an uneven surface, anybody could trip and fall in during the day, you don’t have to be drunk or anything else, it is a massive drop down, they need to put at least a rail up or even lights so someone knows they are leaving the road and going to a harbour," she added.