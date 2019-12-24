Santa Tracker 2019: Follow Father Christmas around the world - are you on the naughty or nice list?

What time will he be arriving in Belfast, Dublin, Newry, Ballymena ....?

Follow Santa as he makes his way across the globe.

No doubt he's made a list, checked it twice and decided who's naughty or nice and now you can follow Santa as he makes his way across the globe.

Beginning in the South Pacific just before 10am our time, Santa - and his reindeer - will take an estimated 510,000,000km round the world trip on Christmas eve visiting over 75million homes. That sleigh will need to move at around 1,800 miles per second stopping off at near 400,000 homes every minute.

And with such a huge workload on offer there also be some 70-odd billion in calories - your cookies, mince pies and tipples - on offer by the fire side!

There are two Santa trackers to choose from - click either Google or Norad

Check out if you are on the Naughty or Nice list - click here

As he makes his way around the world Belfast City Council has made sure there'll be is no missing us. The dome at city hall will flash red to guide the big man on his approach.

Meanwhile, The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) will update its site with the latest news on where Santa Claus is on Christmas Eve. It's service had been put in doubt with the American government shutdown looming. But officials have pledged to continue with the updates throughout the night. The tradition dates back to the 50s when children were able to phone the centre to check on Santa's progress.

It began tracking Santa when a child called the command’s headquarters in Colorado asking to speak to Santa Claus. The boy had dialed a misprinted phone number from a department store advertisement in the local newspaper.

The operations center director was quick to realise a mistake had been made, and assured the boy that NORAD would guarantee Santa a safe journey from the North Pole.

A tradition was born that rolled over to NORAD when it was formed in 1958. Each year since, NORAD has reported Santa’s location on December 24 to millions of children and families across the world with the service going online in 1997.

NORAD uses its satellites, high-powered radar, jet fighters and special Santa cameras to get an accurate fix on St Nick's location as he makes his journey around the world.

Volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base answer an estimated 125,000 calls from children around the world to let them know where Santa is, and at what point he'll be arriving at their house.