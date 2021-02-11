Schemes aimed at building relationships across Belfast interface areas launched

Two new schemes aimed at building relationships in interface areas across Belfast have been launched thanks to a £2 million investment from the EU PEACE IV Programme.

Organised by the Housing Executive and Belfast City Council, the two initiatives were launched virtually on Thursday and are designed to bring together residents from six interface communities in the city.

Some £2m is being invested under the Special European Programmes Body (SEUPB), which will see new action plans developed to improve cross-community interaction. Match-funding for the project has been provided by the Executive Office and the Republic's Department of Rural and Community Development.

The interface areas selected to participate in the programmes are:

North Belfast

Clonard/mid-Shankill (West Belfast)

Black Mountain/Upper Springfield (West Belfast)

South Belfast

East Belfast

Southwest Belfast

The Children and Young People’s Project has also received a £500,000 funding injection to develop the skills of young participants in each of the six areas, giving them the chance to learn more about different cultures.

Jennifer Hawthorne, the Housing Executive's Belfast Regional manager, said promoting good relations is key to the organisation's ethos.

“Given the current Covid-19 situation, we’ll be using innovative, remote methods of engagement to deliver these programmes, until such times we can resume in-person contact," she added.

Cllr John Kyle, chair of the Shared City Partnership at Belfast City Council, said it is "heartening" to see the two projects about to begin in spite of all the challenges society is currently facing.

"These projects create connections between different communities and identities, they encourage respect for diversity and help bring communities together to develop a shared vision and develop an action plan to achieve this," he said.

“Today's actions will be tomorrow's legacy."

Gina McIntyre, chief executive of the SEUPB, said the EU PEACE IV Programme is designed to connect people from different places and cultures together.

“On the theme of connections, I want to congratulate everyone involved in this project on the connection that has been made between Belfast City Council and the Housing Executive, and how this has led to support for local communities across the Greater Belfast area in both the projects we are celebrating here," she said.

“It is fantastic to see how many residents, children and young people, will benefit through their participation, learning and developing new skills and providing opportunities to build a more cohesive society."

Plans are underway for a series of events later this year, details of which will be announced in due course.