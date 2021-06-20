Sculptures worth €7m on display at Ireland’s biggest outdoor art fair

Art and Soul, The Holywood International Art and Sculpture Fair will be held at the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast.

Ageless Summer by April Young is part of Ireland’s largest ever sculpture exhibition at Art and Soul – The Holywood International Art and Sculpture Fair (Presseye/PA)

Ireland’s largest ever sculpture exhibition will host works from the likes of Banksy, Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali worth a combined seven million euro.

The final touches are being made to Art and Soul, The Holywood International Art and Sculpture Fair at the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast.

The event from Gormleys Fine Art has been billed as the island’s largest post-lockdown art fair and runs from next Saturday until July 18.

The biggest combined outdoor and indoor event of its kind in Ireland, the fair will be led by Art In the Garden, a follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 outdoor sculpture event staged by Gormleys at the same venue.

Lisa Steele, General Manager of the Culloden Hotel with Oliver Gormley, owner of Gormleys Fine Art , beside Giacinto Bosco’s Luna Caprese. (Presseye)

It will include the work of Ian Pollock, Bob Quinn, Eamonn Ceannt, Orla de Bri, Sandra Bell and FE McWilliam, as well as an entire room of work by Warhol and displays by world-renowned artists such as Dali, Banksy, Picasso, Damien Hirst and Roy Lichtenstein.

They will join the likes of Lynn Chadwick, Peter Monaghan, Patrick Hughes, Keith Haring, Stephen Johnston, Robert Indiana, Gordon Harris, Julian Opie and Tom Wesselmann in a unique event honouring the best of Irish and international art.

“This will be Gormleys Fine Art’s sixth major outdoor exhibition at the Culloden and we are delighted to invite the public to enjoy these pieces from major Irish and international artists over the three weeks,” said owner Oliver Gormley.

The event will feature 125 sculptures situated in the 12 acres of landscaped grounds which stretch down towards the shores of Belfast Lough and the interiors of the Hastings Hotels Culloden Estate and Spa.

One of the highlights of the sculpture exhibition will be 30 works by Irish artist Patrick O’Reilly, divided equally between 15 large garden works and the same number of indoor sculptures.

Penari by Eamonn Ceannt, is part of Ireland’s largest ever sculpture exhibition at Art and Soul – The Holywood International Art and Sculpture Fair (Presseye)

A special Teddy Bears’ Picnic installation will showcase many of O’Reilly’s famous life-sized bear sculptures.

There will be guided tours around the installations daily at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

The event is open to the public daily from 11am to 7pm and no prior booking is required.

Visit www.gormleys.ie for more information.