Search resumes for missing Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth in Co Louth

A search is taking place in Co Louth for missing Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth (PSNI/PA)

A search has resumed in Co Louth as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth.

Gardai are searching a wooded area off the Ferryhill Road in Omeath, where Ms Smyth had been living.

The search is expected to last up to two weeks, according to RTE.

PSNI police officers, working together with the Gardai on the investigation, believe the 29-year-old has been murdered.

She was last seen in Belfast on April 11 2017 and it's believed she travelled across the border that same day.

Police said Ms Smyth, who battled drug addiction most of her life, was vulnerable and likely to have been exploited by others in the criminal underworld.

Speaking at the time, her family said that they believed her addiction may have in some way cost her life.

A man and a woman were questioned by detectives following her disappearance and later released on bail.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said Ms Smyth failed to make contact with her family and friends, which caused alarm.

"Saoirse had very distinctive red hair and was approximately 5’0” tall and of slim build," he said.

"Police are making an appeal for information about the circumstances leading to Saoirse’s disappearance and murder. We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who had seen Saoirse or was in contact with her since January 2017.

"Saoirse’s family have been left devastated and they deserve to know what has happened to her. Anyone with any information about her disappearance should contact Detectives at the PSNI incident room Ladas Drive on 101 or 02890700355," he said.