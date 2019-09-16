Search underway for body of missing Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth in Co Louth

A search is taking place in Co Louth for missing Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth (PSNI/PA)

Gardai are carrying out searches in a forested area in Co Louth for a suspected murdered woman who was originally from Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team are being assisted by the Gardai as they investigate the murder of Saoirse Smyth.

Ms Smyth was last seen in Belfast on April 11 in April 2017 and it's believed she returned to Omeath in Co Louth where she lived later that day.

"Since her disappearance there has been no contact with family or friends which is highly unusual," said Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney.

A search is being conducted on Monday by detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), supported by the Louth Divisional Search Team, Garda Technical Bureau, specialist Forensic Archaeologist and specialist Cadaver Search dogs.

Gardai and the PSNI previously carried out a search of a house in the Omeath area in July 2018.

"Saoirse had very distinctive red hair and was approximately 5’0” tall and of slim build," said Detective McCartney.

"Today police are making an appeal for information about the circumstances leading to Saoirse’s disappearance and murder. We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who had seen Saoirse or was in contact with her since January 2017.

"Saoirse’s family have been left devastated and they deserve to know what has happened to her. Anyone with any information about her disappearance should contact Detectives at the PSNI incident room Ladas Drive on 101 or 02890700355," he said.

"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”