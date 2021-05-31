Security alert forces Ryanair flight from Dublin to land in Berlin

The German newspaper Bild Zeitung reported that the sudden diversion was made after a suspected bomb threat.

A Ryanair flight from Dublin was forced to make an emergency landing in Berlin on Sunday following a security alert.

The German newspaper Bild Zeitung reported that the sudden diversion was made after a suspected bomb threat.

It’s understood around 160 people were on board the flight when it was grounded around 7pm.

It’s further reported that a Berlin police spokesperson said officers completed their security checks “without any danger being detected”.

It comes shortly after an international investigation has been launched into the recent forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Belarus, with journalist Roman Protasevich arrested on arrival.

Read more Investigation to be held into Ryanair flight diverted to Belarus

Commenting on the latest incident, a Ryanair spokesperson said: “The crew on a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Krakow FR1901 yesterday (May 30) were notified by German ATC of a potential security threat on board. The captain followed procedures and diverted to the nearest airport, Berlin.

“The aircraft landed safely and passengers were offloaded to facilitate extensive security checks of passengers and all baggage.

“Once cleared by German authorities, passengers travelled onwards to Krakow on a spare Ryanair aircraft after a delay on the ground of approx. 8 hrs.

“Return passengers from Krakow to Dublin travelled on a spare aircraft, with a delay of less than 15 mins.

“Ryanair apologises sincerely to all affected passengers for this unavoidable delay, which was outside the airline’s control.”