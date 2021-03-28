Simon Coveney turns down British offer to nominate representative to help organise NI centenary

The Irish government rejected a British offer to nominate a senior official to help organise Northern Ireland's centenary celebrations, it has emerged.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis last year wrote to the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin saying he was “delighted” to invite a representative to sit on the Northern Ireland Centenary Forum.

But according to The Sunday Business Post, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney turned down the offer.

In his letter of August 12 last year, Mr Lewis said the British government was keen to mark particular milestone centenaries such as that of the passing of the Government of Ireland Act in December 1920, and the first sittings of the Northern Ireland Parliament in June 1921.

“The centenary is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate Northern Ireland and its contribution to the UK over the last 100 years; its people, places and products and its rich sporting, cultural, entrepreneurial and academic talent,” he wrote.

This would be done in a “spirit of mutual respect, inclusiveness and reconciliation”, he added.

The letter, obtained by the newspaper under the Freedom of Information Act, added that members of the forum should expect their names to be made public.

A separate email exchange on August 25 between a senior official in the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) to the Department of Foreign Affairs indicated that the Irish government was giving consideration to nominating someone.

“I know DFA are considering making a nomination to the centenary forum, so I wanted to sight you on the details of the first forum meeting, planned for September 4,” the NIO official wrote.

The Irish official responded that it would be helpful if the NIO could share details of any political representatives who were confirmed to be members.

On September 3, Mr Coveney responded directly to Mr Lewis to inform him that he would not be accepting his invite to nominate someone for the forum.

“We would not propose that the Irish Government (through the Department of Foreign Affairs) be a member of or be formally represented on the forum,” he wrote.

Mr Coveney said he would instead be open to nominating officials from his department to attend any meetings of the forum to which they are invited by its chair on an “ad-hoc basis”.

This would be with a view to “ensuring good two-way communication, sharing of experience and viewpoints and, where possible and appropriate, cooperation in our respective planning for forthcoming centenaries”, he said.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs told the Business Post on Friday that the government continues to develop its own commemorative programme to mark the centenaries that will fall this year.

While it doesn’t sit on the British government’s forum, its officials have attended seven of its meetings so far, he said.

“We remain available to attend future meetings if invited to do so,” he added.

A UK Government spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: "We are committed to working collaboratively on our ambitious programme to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland, including with the Irish Government.

"2021 marks a significant milestone in the history of Northern Ireland and provides an important opportunity to facilitate national recognition and international awareness of Northern Ireland, reflecting on our shared history and building for the future."