Sinéad O'Connor: UK coroner says ‘date of death is unknown’

Authorities in the UK are now working to establish exactly when Sinéad O’Connor died.

The Coroner in London has told the Irish Independent that the “date of death is unknown” after police in the UK confirmed O'Connor was found "unresponsive" at her London flat on Wednesday.

As the UK authorities attempt to establish a timeline leading to the discovery of the 56-year-old singer’s remains, a post-mortem has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Today, a spokesperson for London Inner South Coroner's Court said that London police had referred the case to the coroner and that the date of death was “unknown”.

Sinead O'Connor show off her London flat days before tragic death

In a statement released yesterday, London’s Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 11.18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

London Inner South Coroner's Court said it had been notified of O'Connor's death.

"No medical cause of death was given. The coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not available for several weeks," the court said in a statement.

A decision on whether an inquest will be needed will be made when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family, the court added.

"She was an icon" - Sinéad O'Connor in profile

O’Connor had recently returned to the capital after a long absence.

She is survived by three children. Her son Shane died last year at the age of 17.

A statement from O'Connor's family, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Grammy-winning Irish singer, who was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit ballad ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

While she was acclaimed for her musical talent, over the years she became well-known for being outspoken about her social and political views.

She sparked controversy and made headlines in 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live.