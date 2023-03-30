Sinister threat issued to dig up child’s remains as graves set alight in bitter family feud

‘They gave me a warning the next time there's a grave touched in Roscommon it won't be stone that's took the next time’

Threats have been made to dig up a child’s remains from a grave in bitter dispute between brothers from an Irish family.

Videos of attacks on graves and memorials in the UK in revenge for similar acts in Co Roscommon have been posted on social media.

One clip shows a smashed up memorial stone in which the pieces have been gathered together and taken away from the grave.

Speaking off-camera a man claims not to know who carried out the vandalism, but then delivers the sinister threat that the next step in retaliation could see a child’s remains desecrated.

“You said you would break up the grave every time it is up that's no problem.”

Smashed graves

“I don't know who broke up your child's grave. But the fellahs who did do it, didn't just break it they took it.

“They gave me a warning the next time there's a grave touched in Roscommon it won't be stone that's took the next time. You know exactly what I am on about, so take it whatever way you want.

“Feel free to go back anytime you want, feel free to break up the headstone when it's up again but all I know the next time that [the grave stone] won't be took you know what I'm on about.”

A second video shows a grave after being set alight with material burning on it which sources say was filmed in West Drayton outside London.

Earlier this year a headstone in Co Roscommon was smashed up and the UK attacks were carried out in retaliation.

Petrol bomb attack as part of same feud

Sources say some of the grave being threatened were already relocated from a different part of Ireland because of a separate feud.

Three weeks ago a video of a man throwing petrol bombs at two caravans was circulated and is also part of the same feud, according to sources.

It is believed the frightening incident occurred in the UK and no-one was injured in the attack.

The origins of the feud are not clear but last year accusations were levelled from both sides about alleged inappropriate behaviour and the feuding has since continued to escalate.

The trend of vandalising graves has been increasing in recent years with warring factions resorting to the tactic in a bid to intimidate rivals and to cause distress.

Rival factions have previously set graves a light with one left burning at night in Ennis in retaliation for other incidents in a feud in the mid-west town.

Earlier this year paralysed mob boss Owen Maguire is believed to have ordered a grave memorial to be smashed up in revenge over an alleged insult in a row over hunting dogs.

The attack was ordered by a furious Maguire after an argument over hunting dogs and rabbits in which he was insulted, according to sources.

Sources say three men from Drogheda were ordered to vandalise the grave of Joe McGinley in Longford because of alleged remarks by one of his sons, Arthur McGinley.

A sledge-hammer left at the scene had the message written on the handle: “King Arthur just for you.”

Video grab of a grave set alight as a part of a bitter family feud

In a widely circulated video on social media, McGinley names Maguire as being behind the attack on the grave and demands to know why it was carried out.

“Just add me on WhastApp and tell me what was the reason you done it for? To break my father’s grave me nephews and brother... for what?”

He also says that while he knows exactly where a relative of Maguire’s is buried he will not carry out a reprisal act of vandalism.

“I know exactly where your sister Lisa is. She done nothing to me lord have mercy on her and may God give her a good bed in heaven.”

“I’d rather be dead than touch a grave, but will you tell me what did you do it for? What did I do to you?”