Sinn Fein members at odds over Gerry Adams apology call for Tiocfaidh ar la sketch

Sinn Fein members appear to be at odds with each other over if former party president Gerry Adams should apologise for a sketch where he sang “Tiocfaidh ar la, la, la”.

Mr Adams faced criticism in recent days by IRA victim families, with Brian Stack’s son saying that the video 'pays homage to the massacre of 1,700 people'.

Ann Travers, who’s 22-year-old sister Mary was shot dead and her father Tom seriously injured in an IRA gun attack in 1984, said she felt “reviled, a deep feeling of disgust and a level of hurt” upon first watching the social media video.

The video has since been withdrawn.

Speaking to WLR FM on Tuesday morning, party TD Eoin O Broin said he does not believe “for a second Gerry either intended to cause hurt or offence to anybody”.

“But given the fact that offence has been caused, yes I think him to apologise for the offence that has been caused would be helpful.”

He said that “all of the mechanisms” which have been agreed by political parties to deal with the legacies of the Troubles need to be “properly implemented”.

“Too often, for example, when I’m on the floor of the Dail and people throw stuff at Sinn Fein, I don’t believe they’re in any way interested in tackling the really deep substantive issues that arise out of 30 years of conflict,” he said.

“If any of us say anything, even unintentionally, that causes hurt, we should apologise for it. But let’s also then move on as politicians and deal with the very heavy lifting of dealing with the consequences of 30 years of our own conflict.”

Mr O Broin said he does not have an issue with the “long-standing political slogan Tiocfaidh ar la” being used.

He said that “language of the past” should not be stopped from being used, but that republicans should “hold your hands up, apologise” if they make a mistake.

However, fellow Sinn Fein TD’s Matt Carthy and David Cullinane appeared to disagree.

Mr Carthy told RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne he didn’t think Mr Adams had anything to apologise for.

Mr Cullinane added: “I don’t think Gerry Adams made a mistake… we should just move on.”

In a sketch for a Londonderry-based greeting card company Ferry Clever, the former Louth TD and West Belfast MP appears as a carol singer, where he sings his own version of 'Deck The Halls' with the lyrics "Tis the season to be jolly, Tiocfaidh ar la, la, la".

Later a woman asks the man who answered the door if it was carol singers, only for him to reply: "I can neither confirm nor deny it was carol singers - they haven't gone away, you know", before winking at the camera.

Ferry Clever has since announced on their Facebook page that it has removed the video and stopped selling a card with Mr Adams in a Santy hat, which read: “Tis the season to be jolly Tiocfaidh ar la, la, la.”

The charity which was to receive money raised, Foyle Search and Rescue also apologised saying it asked not to be associated with political comedy products.