Sinn Fein members quit the party amid allegations of homophobic and racist slurs

Sinn Féin members have quit the party and its youth organisation due to controversies over alleged homophobia and racism.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party has endured a torrid week with a storm over tweets by Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley.

There was a barrage of criticism after his social media post last weekend on the deaths of British soldiers in Ireland and a bizarre reference to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s sexuality in another tweet in 2017.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last night argued that Mr Stanley’s tweet referencing the 1979 Narrow Water attack that “resulted in the deaths of so many people” amounted to “glorification” of a Provisional IRA violence.

Mr Martin said Mr Stanley’s apology for the tweet was not sufficient and he claimed the 2017 post “clearly... had homophobic inferences”.

The Taoiseach suggested that the credibility of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)— which Mr Stanley chairs — is in question because of his tweets and the Sinn Féin TD needs to reflect on that.

Earlier this week Mr Stanley strenuously denied any suggestion of homophobia pointing to his record campaigning for gay rights. He has now sought Dáil speaking time to address the controversy over his social media posts and remarks he in a radio interview earlier this year with a personal statement.

Sinn Féin members who resigned cited Mr Stanley’s tweet about Mr Varadkar but also separate issues to have hit the party.

They pointed to Mr Varadkar’s claim at a Fine Gael meeting that he is being targeted with homophobic and racist abuse by Sinn Féin supporters on social media.

And there was also concern at the party’s handling of remarks made earlier this year by councillor and MMA fighter Paddy Holohan.

Mr Holohan was suspended by the party for five months after a number of controversial comments on his ‘No Shame’ podcast.

He was accused of racism and homophobia after he said that Mr Varadkar’s “blood ran to India” and that the person who is elected Taoiseach should be a family man.

One Sinn Féin member who quit, Iósaf Ó Muirí claimed that Sinn Féin “has failed to take robust action on racism, homophobia and bigotry”.

Another, Christine O’Mahony resigned from her role as the chairperson of Ógra Sinn Féin in UCD. She said on Twitter: “As a black and bisexual woman I can’t stay silent on these issues. My principles before party.”

And Órga Sinn Féin’s LGBT officer in the same university, Seán Pender said: “With the recent controversy surrounding Brian Stanley I’ve decided to step down”. He said it’s not something he wanted to do but “I feel it’s the best decision.”

Sinn Féin did not respond to a query about the resignations.

It emerged last night that Mr Stanley has written to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to seek speaking time to make a statement to the Dáil on December 15.

Last Saturday Mr Stanley posted on Twitter that the Kilmichael ambush during the War of Independence in 1920 and the Narrow Water attack on British soldiers by the Provisional IRA “taught the elite of (the) British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland.” He added: “Pity for everyone they were such slow learners.”

In a 2017 post as Mr Varadkar became Fine Gael leader Mr Stanley said: “Yippie 4 d tory. it’s Leo. U can do what you like in bed but don’t look 4 a pay rise in the morning.”

Mr Stanley claimed this week that the “yippie” in his tweet was him celebrating what has been achieved for gay rights. He insisted he has been campaigning for gay rights “before it was popular” and he doesn’t need to say sorry to the LGBT community for the post.

Mr Stanley has since deleted his Twitter account.

Separately in the Midlands 103 radio interview from March — which surfaced in recent days — Mr Stanley made remarks suggesting it could be possible to catch Covid-19 by eating chicken imported from China. Mr Stanley admitted on the show that he didn’t know if there was a risk presented by that but added: “I wouldn’t be having it for lunch, would you?”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she met Mr Stanley yesterday and they discussed “the ongoing public commentary relating to tweets he has posted and a radio interview he gave in March.” Ms McDonald said she has requested that Mr Stanley take next week to be with his family.

Mr Stanley’s wife, Laois councillor Caroline Dwane Stanley took to Facebook to hit out at coverage of the controversy by RTÉ and the Irish Independent. She also said: “When SF get into Government one of the first things it should do is remove all public funds from RTÉ”.

Sinn Féin said it will not defund RTÉ if it assumes power.