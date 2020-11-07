Sinn Fein not in grip of shadowy figures from the past, Mary Lou McDonald insists

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said her party is not "in the grip of some kind of shadowy figures or voices from the past".

In an interview with the New Statesman, Ms McDonald said she also hopes that Sinn Fein's image has changed.

Speaking nine months on from February's historic election result in the Republic that saw her party become the lead Opposition as Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party entered into coalition, she said: "Sinn Fein and how we develop as a political party is very much in the hands of our members.

"Party conference where policy is debated and decided, and we have constantly new people joining and we have a new generation of political leadership, as you've seen," she added.

"There's nobody in the grip of some kind of shadowy figures or voices from the past: this is very much a party that is with it now, that is at the vanguard of driving things that are new."

When asked about her party's current image, the Dublin Central TD said: "I would hope that our image has changed. I think we'd have a real problem if we got stuck in some kind of 1970s groove, although that kind of retro thing might appeal.

"We're an evolving organisation. We have grown enormously over the last number of years."

Ms McDonald has rejected the Dublin government's plan to not pursue a border poll on Irish unity for the next five years and believes that preparations for conversations need to start now.

She urged the UK government to clarify the terms under which a border poll would be held.

"It's the mechanism by which we believe we will achieve full self-determination and reunite the country. It's an ambitious vision, but it is one that I believe we will realise," she said.

"I have spoken to Boris Johnson on a number of occasions, just as I did with his predecessor, Theresa May, and I've asked them to set out clearly the manner and circumstances in which a border poll would be called.

"They've failed to give that clarity. I certainly think now, given the reckless kind of approach that they're adopting [with Brexit and the Internal Market Bill], they have to set that out."

Ms McDonald also objected to the framing of a border poll as simply within the gift of Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis.

"It's not like the British government is some kind of tooth fairy that can grant or concede or deny the referendum. The referendum is a settled matter. It's contained within an international treaty. It is not reliant upon the goodwill or the political humour or complexion of a specific British government," she said.

"What we need is the detailed assessment and benchmarks that might be applied to decide that now is the moment to hold the referendum. I want us to achieve our objective of reunification in a way that is absolutely peaceful - let me emphasise -absolutely democratic, and in a way that is orderly and planned.

"I've said to the government in Dublin that it is, at this stage, very irresponsible not to be actively preparing for the referendum, for sure, but also for all of the public service challenges in health and education and all of the political challenges that would face us in this process."

She said it is also irresponsible "not to create a forum and space that is inclusive" for the issue to be debated and inclusive "to those who will not argue for Irish unity as their first option, but who may wish to come out and campaign for maintenance of the Union, as is their right".