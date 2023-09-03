Sinn Féin on course to win 67 Dáil seats in next general election, poll predicts

Strong likelihood that SF will need to do a coalition deal with FF to gain power

Sinn Féin is on course to win 67 seats and be by far the largest party in the newly enlarged Dáil but will be unable to form a government without Fianna Fáil, according to an exclusive projection for the Sunday Independent .

A new analysis of opinion poll data and historic election results by polling company Ireland Thinks shows that Mary Lou McDonald’s party is set to almost double its number of TDs at the next election, which is expected next year or in early 2025.

But Sinn Féin will fall well short of the 87 seats that will be needed to form a government in a 174-seat Dáil.

The party is unlikely to be able to form a government with smaller parties, most of whom look set to lose seats based on the analysis following the Electoral Commission redrawing of constituencies announced last week.

This presents Fianna Fáil, which stands to lose three seats and return 35 TDs, as the most viable option to form a majority government with Sinn Féin. And Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, which is projected to return 40 Dáil deputies, would also be unable to form a two-party government on a combined 75 seats, but may be able to put together a slim majority coalition with smaller parties or independent TDs.

However, a Sinn Féin-Fianna Fáil coalition would have a comfortable majority of 102 seats.

Yesterday, however, Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív appeared to rule out such a government. He favoured a republican government if Fianna Fáil were the largest party.

The Ireland Thinks projection shows the Green Party on one TD, Labour on three, the same as Solidarity-PBP, Aontú on one, while 15 Independent TDs would be elected. The Social Democrats stand to win nine Dáil seats.

The projection is based on an Ireland Thinks statistical model of the historical relationship between parties’ vote share and the seat share in Irish elections.

Meanwhile, the latest poll shows SF on 33pc (-1), FG 21pc (+2), FF 18pc (no change), SocDems 6pc (+1), Greens 2pc (-3) , Lab 3pc (+1), Solidarity-PBP 3pc (nc), Aontú 2pc (nc) and Independents/Other 10pc (-1).