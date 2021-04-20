Sinn Fein seeking names and addresses on Facebook

Sinn Fein has been seeking the names, addresses and emails of users of Facebook through online surveys viewed more than a million times

Sinn Fein has been seeking the names, addresses and emails of users of Facebook through online surveys viewed more than a million times.

Mary Lou McDonald's party spent €15,000 since January on Facebook advertising, promoting one online survey that seeks each respondent's priorities on health, housing and the economy.

Facebook's Ad Library also shows Sinn Fein asked respondents for their names, street addresses and emails as part of the survey.

Sinn Fein has been running the Facebook advertising campaign since the start of the year and the survey has been viewed more than a million times.

The Facebook ads include a link to a "short survey" setting out their "priorities for 2021".

"Share your contact details to be kept up-to-date on our work in your constituency and across the country," Sinn Fein asks before seeking a name, address and email. A separate Facebook ad asks users for their Eircode and links them to a website where they can find it.

Sinn Fein said this information is not processed in its 'Abu' system but would not say where it is stored or what it is used for. "Sinn Fein advertising on Facebook is fully compliant with Facebook's advertising policies and with GDPR. Any information provided to a survey response is that provided by a respondent," a party spokesperson said.

The development comes as Sinn Fein responded to the Data Protection Commissioner after the watchdog asked the party a series of questions about its secret voter database, the Abu system.

After refusing to answer questions for almost a week, Sinn Fein housing spokesperson Eoin O Broin broke his silence to confirm his party has responded to the Republic's Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon and said they are willing to take on board any recommendations she might make about their voter database.

Mr O Broin also confirmed he does seek to elicit personal information from people he interacts with on social media so he can call to their homes at a later date.

"If I get information from someone on social media, it is when I ask them for it and they consensually give it to me for a purpose and that's the only purpose I'll use it for," he said.

Mr O Broin said he does not record voter information in the Abu system because he has a "very good" memory and remembers the name and addresses of voters which he checks on the electoral register during election campaigns.