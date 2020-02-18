Sinn Fein ‘serious’ about being part of next Irish government

The party’s negotiating team went to Government Buildings on Tuesday to discuss policies on Irish unity, housing and health.

Sinn Fein has insisted it is “deadly serious” about being a part of the next government, as it pledged to talk to all parties.

The negotiating delegation, headed up by Pearse Doherty, met with government departments ahead of detailed government formation talks.

They also held a meeting with the Secretary General to the Government Martin Fraser and will meet with senior civil servants over the coming days.

Speaking outside Government Buildings, Mr Doherty said: “It’s very clear Sinn Fein is a party who can be part of the next government.

“The Department of Taoiseach, and indeed other departments, are making available their access to us to help prepare for a programme for government.

“From Sinn Fein’s point of view that needs to be a programme for government for change. It needs to be about building houses, it needs to be about cutting rents.

“These are the issues that we are teasing out. It needs to be about opening closed hospital beds, it needs to be about giving workers and families a break.

“Today, what we are looking at is the process in relation to access to that information, how that would be structured over the next number of days which will support our conversations that we’re having with other political parties and independents over the next period.”

Mr Doherty said that Sinn Fein is “deadly serious” about being part of the next government.

He added: “We are taking this very seriously, that’s why we are engaging with the General Secretary (Martin Fraser) of the Department of Taoiseach today, that’s why we have been engaged with other parties of like minds and independents, and we want to intensify that work because I believe there is an urgency here.

“It’s not just an urgency of having a government, it’s an urgency for the change that is needed.

“There are serious issues that are affecting so many people right across the State and they need these resolved.

“People can’t sit back and wait two or three months for parties to decide to finish the shadow boxing or the play acting that is happening.

“From Sinn Fein’s point of view, we hit the ground running, we are going to continue intensifying these talks, and we will talk to everybody and anybody who is up and willing for that type of change that we believe people gave us a mandate for.”

Mr Doherty added: “That will be followed up with meetings with individual departments as Sinn Fein begins the process of transforming our manifesto into a programme for government.

“We are absolutely committed to delivering on our mandate that we have and that is about delivering a government for change, tackling the big issues.

“The key issues that we’ll be discussing in our first engagements are the issues of right to housing and health, preparing for Irish unity, alongside all of this we are also intensifying our discussions with other parties and independents.”

Speaking outside Leinster House, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said parties should be careful in the talks process.

He added: “This last week has been going round in circles where people are not really getting down to the detail and what we are saying with Fine Gael, OK whatever your position we want to sit down with you to discuss in real detail how we deliver the climate change targets we want, how we deliver a different way of doing housing and health.

“I think that process will be useful no matter where people end up, even in opposition or government.

“It’s bringing the debate back to not just what’s good for your party but what’s good for the country.”