Sinn Fein TD Reada Cronin to avoid disciplinary action over Israel posts

A Sinn Fein TD who had to apologise after making "anti-Semitic" remarks online will not face disciplinary action or suspension, it has emerged.

Reada Cronin, newly elected in Kildare North, wrote on Twitter that Israel had "taken Nazism to a new level".

She also suggested that a picture of monkeys working on computers reminded her of the Israeli embassy, the Sunday Times Ireland reported.

Speaking in Dublin yesterday, senior Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said the remarks were not in line with the party's views and that his colleague was right to withdraw them.

Asked if Ms Cronin would face any penalty or suspension, Mr Doherty replied: "We have protocols in relation to social media policy and these comments have been withdrawn and apologised for.

"Some of them were (made) before she was even a member of Sinn Fein.

"There are guidelines in relation to how people conduct themselves on social media.

"I think people can use social media in a very harmful and negative way and it is important that does not happen.

"The key thing here is that when people make comments that are inappropriate and inexcusable, they are withdrawn and apologised for and it is made clear that they are in no way a reflection of Sinn Fein's position.

"We do have protocols and we do have social media guidelines, (but) there is nobody sitting in the party looking at the accounts of every single Sinn Fein member in relation to what they are saying."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ms Cronin's "anti-Semitic" posts should "trouble us all".

The Sinn Fein woman's Twitter account was made private after the comments emerged.

Ms Cronin issued a statement on Tuesday in which she "unreservedly and wholeheartedly" apologised.

The Kildare North TD insisted that the tweets were "glib" and "off-the-cuff".