Sinn Fein to back Ian Marshall in Seanad by-election

The move means Mr Marshall, who is from a unionist background, will command up to 42 votes in the by-election of TDs and Senators which has been triggered by the resignation of Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy who is taking up a role as a financial services lobbyist.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Steven Aiken confirmed to the Sunday Times he intends to ask the leaders of the three government parties in Dublin to back the Armagh farmer.

Sinn Fein said it would be happy to provide signatures for Mr Marshall’s nomination. The former president of the Ulster Farmers Union needs support from nine TDs to get on the ballot paper. Sinn Fein has 37 TDs and five Senators.

Mr Marshall welcomed Sinn Fein's backing and said he would also look for support from the three coalition parties. "There's no threat from my candidacy here, this has opportunities for everybody, that's how I see it," he told Independent.ie.

The former senator addressed the Green Party's National Convention on agriculture issues earlier on Saturday.

Mr Marshall was left disappointed in June after he was overlooked by Micheal Martin who did not make him one of the Taoiseach’s 11 nominees to the upper house.

Mr Aiken said this week: "They say they want to be open to unionism, but Ian is a classic example. At the first opportunity, they dropped him for political expediency."

That decision was criticised at the time by Sinn Fein whose leader Mary Lou McDonald described the former senator as a “strong, independent, unionist and anti-Brexit voice and a very welcome addition to our political discourse”.

“It is very important that Northern society be represented within the Oireachtas and that people from a unionist tradition be included, and so the Taoiseach got this one wrong,” she said in June.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar told his part this week that the coalition leaders have agreed that Fine Gael should select a candidate for the vacant seat. But given it is a secret ballot of Oireachtas members there is no guarantee the Fine Gael candidate will command support from Fianna Fail and Green TDs and Senators.

Speculation in Fine Gael is that former senator Maria Byrne or former TD Pat Deering could be in the mix for the party's nomination to run for the seat on the Agriculture panel.

Mr Aiken asked on Saturday: "Does anybody really think this isn’t another stitch-up by the ruling parties to look after somebody who has lost his Dail seat and salary?

“Is Ian even going to be allowed a proper run at it or is some former TD going to get a shoo-in? He should be given a fair chance.

“One of the things Ian could do, when he was in the Seanad, was talk about Northern Ireland and northern unionism.

“Ian being in the Seanad was able to point out to the political class that there are many points of view about east-west as well as north-south relations. This shared island unit [in the Department of the Taoiseach] . . . how is that going to improve east-west relations?”

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have been asked for a response.