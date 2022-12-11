Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald offers ‘sympathy and heartfelt sorrow’ to IRA victims after hitting back at claims of ‘hypocrisy’ from son of Garda officer

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald during her keynote speech at the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis at the RDS in Dublin. Picture date: Saturday November 5, 2022.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has offered her “heartfelt sorrow” for anyone hurt or killed by the IRA during the Troubles.

The apology from the leader in the Republic came as part of a radio interview Ms McDonald conducted in response to the son of a former An Garda Siochana officer.

Liam Griffin, the former Wexford hurling manager, had hit out at the Sinn Fein leader at the launch of a new book about the history of the Garda, accusing her of “hypocrisy, self-righteousness and populism”.

He specifically mentioned the murder of Garda detective Seamus Quaid by the IRA in Wexford in October 1980 and also described the IRA as “thugs and murderers”.

It comes after Ms McDonald last month faced criticism from victims of the Troubles and their families, after claiming that there is no comparison between IRA activities during the Troubles and current gangland crime around Dublin.

Responding on South East Radio, alongside her apology to victims and survivors, Ms McDonald said no member of the Irish police “should have been hurt or harmed in any way”.

“What I can do, and what I have done in the course of my political life, is to commit myself firmly to work for the future,” she said.

“All I can do is extend my sympathy, my heartfelt sorrow, and on behalf of those who were hurt or harmed by republicans in any guise in any set of circumstances, to offer a heartfelt apology and a genuine sense of solidarity and understanding of what that loss means.

“No member of the gardai, nobody wearing the uniform of An Garda Siochana should have been hurt or harmed in any way in the course of that conflict.”

Meanwhile, Ms McDonald also faced down claims that she had to support the position of former president Gerry Adams, including around the murder by the IRA of Jean McConville, with the suggestion she had been left “uncomfortable” by this.

Mrs McConville (38) was murdered in 1972, in what was one of the most notorious killings of the Troubles.

The mother-of-10 was snatched from her west Belfast home by the IRA after she was wrongly accused of being a British informer.

She was never seen alive again and became one of the so-called Disappeared. Her remains were found on a Co Louth beach in 2003.

Mr Adams has repeatedly denied having anything to do with her death.

The claim came as Ms McDonald was played part of an interview conducted with Shane Ross, the author of the recently published biography of her.

She described the author as “a poor biographer and a poorer mindreader, judging by that extract”, claiming he was “a person who clearly doesn’t know me terribly well at all”.

“I am the leader of Sinn Féin. Michelle O’Neill is the deputy leader of Sinn Fein,” she said, before adding there is a “democratically elected leadership of the party” and a “management system to run the party because it is now a very large national organisation”.

“It is not lost on me and it is not lost on Michelle that this issue of who runs Sinn Fein is an issue now that women for the large part are in the driving seat.”