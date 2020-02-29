Six people die in three road crashes in 24 hours

In one of the fatal incidents, three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash near the border in the early hours of Saturday.

Six people have been killed in border county crashes in less than 24 hours.

Two men and a woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Louth in the early hours of Saturday while a male pedestrian suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a lorry in Co Monaghan.

On Friday night, a man and a woman in their 60s died in a crash involving a car and a jeep in Co Cavan.

The Co Louth collision on the N1 at Carrickcarnan happened at about 2.15am on Saturday.

Gardai said the three people who died in the collision at Carrickarnan were a man aged in his 20s, a man aged in his 50s and a woman aged in her 80s.

The woman and the older man were both occupants in one of the cars involved.

The younger man was travelling in the other car. Another man in his 20s who was injured in the crash was also travelling in that car. Gardai said his injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The fatal collision in Co Monaghan happened at about 11.15am on Saturday on the N54 between Monaghan and Clones in the townland of Bandrum.

The man died in Tallaght University Hospital. The driver of the lorry was uninjured in the incident.

Friday’s crash in Co Cavan happened on the N55 in Ballinagh at around 7pm on Friday.

The man was driving the car that collided with the jeep. The woman was a passenger in the car. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the jeep was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

Garda forensic collision investigators are investigating the fatal incidents.