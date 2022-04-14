Sligo murder victim’s body found by teen nieces calling at his home

Gardai investigate possible gay hate crime motive after two men killed

The teenage nieces of one of two men murdered in Co Sligo made the horrific discovery of the 58-year-old’s remains at his home on Tuesday night.

It is understood both girls visited Michael Snee’s house in the City View estate in Sligo town after he failed to reply to messages and telephone calls.

Gardai investigating the horrific murders of Mr Snee (58) and Aidan Moffitt (41) continue to question a male suspect.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder early yesterday.

It is understood gardai have deployed huge resources to identify who the suspect has been in contact with.

Officers believe both Mr Snee and Mr Moffitt, who was found dead at 8.30pm on Monday, were active users of a gay ­dating app.

They believe Mr Snee was killed between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday, a number of hours before they announced the “unexplained death” of Mr Moffitt had been upgraded to murder.

Victims: Michael Snee, 58, (left) and Aidan Moffitt, 42.

It is understood gardai grew so concerned over the possibility the men had been targeted by a serial killer that they trawled missing person records.

At this point, they do not believe there are any other victims. However, there is concern other men may have been attacked, stalked or harassed.

A source said that, following his arrest, the suspect made comments that gave rise to fears there was potentially another murder, but all enquiries to date have suggested otherwise.

It is understood the suspect has no previous convictions and was not known to police.

Gardai are said to be working on the basis the two killings are linked and related to a separate attack on Saturday in which a man was stabbed.

Chief superintendent Aidan Glacken appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“We continue to retain an open mind in this investigation,” he said.

“I would like to thank the community for their co-operation and assistance so far. However, I continue to appeal to the public for their assistance.

“We’re also investigating whether there is a hate-related motive.”

He appealed to anyone who may have been approached or assaulted in recent days to contact gardai immediately.

“[We] are also investigating whether Michael and Aidan met their attacker online,” Supt Glacken said.

Last night, Fr Noel Rooney, parish priest of St Joseph’s and Calry, described the murders as “beyond belief”.

“We had Mass yesterday and prayed for Aidan. Then this morning, we prayed for Michael. It is just beyond belief,” he said.

“You wouldn’t always know people in a big parish, but I knew Michael and Aidan.

“I did Michael’s mother’s funeral a few years ago. That’s how I came to know him.

“Aidan, he could be very chatty or he could be very quiet, but that’s the way he was, and Michael was just a ­gentle soul.

“Why anyone would want to do anything to these two lads... it’s totally beyond belief. And the fact it happened twice in 24 hours is also beyond belief.

“In a strange quirk of fate, the first time I thought I met Aidan was in a pub here in this parish.

“But it turns out I was wrong. Aidan was able to tell me I had carried him around the kitchen of his parents’ house when he was just one year of age.

“I was curate in Lisacul at that time, so it was true.

“It’s the way life can sometimes be. When he said it to me, I couldn’t believe it. And here we are now.

“It’s strange that I should be in the story of his life at the beginning and the end.

“Michael was very close to his family and he was very close to his nieces and nephews.

“All we can do is offer whatever support we can and be there for them because they are devastated.

“It’s Holy Week, the week of the crucifixion, and this is definitely a crucifixion for these two families.”