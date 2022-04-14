Sligo murders: Man (22) due in court to face two murder charges and assault charge

A 22-year-old who has been arrested in relation to two murder investigations in Sligo faces two charges of murder and an assault charge.

The man is due to appear at a special sitting of Sligo District Court at 4.45pm this evening.

He is understood to be facing two charges of murder and a charge of assault, which happened before the weekend.

The bodies of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were found dead in their homes over the last few days, having suffered severe physical injuries.

