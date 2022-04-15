Sligo murders: Tragic Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee to be buried next week

The funeral of Aidan Moffitt is to take place at noon on Easter Monday.

Mr Moffitt was found dead at his home in Cartron Heights, in Sligo town, at 8.30pm last Monday.

The financial advisor, who was originally from Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, lived in Cartron Heights in Sligo for the last number of years.

Mr Moffitt’s funeral mass will take place on Monday at Christ the King Church, Lisacul, Co Roscommon, followed by interment in Lisacul Cemetery.

A note on RIP.ie said the peace commissioner, who had played a leading role in the Fine Gael party locally, will be “sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family”.

The notice read: “Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother Kathleen, sister Sharon, brothers Christy and Gerard, niece Laura, nephews Keith and Daniel, sister-in-law Adrienne, brother-in-law Sean, uncle Junior, godmother Mary, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and a large circle of friends.”

Mr Moffitt’s removal from the Sharkey Funeral Home in Ballaghaderreen, where he will be reposing on Easter Sunday from 4pm to 7pm, is to take place on Monday at 11.30am to Christ the King Church.

Separately next week, Michael Snee will be laid to rest alongside his mother in the parish of St Joseph’s, Ballytivnan, which includes the Cartron area where he grew up.

It comes as vigils are due to be held across the country this weekend following the tragic deaths of the two men, with thousands of people expected to show solidarity and support for those affected.

Among the vigils are one in Sligo at the town hall this evening at 6pm. In Dublin, a vigil is to be held at the same time at the Dáil.

In Galway, those remembering the two men are asked to gather in Eyre Square at 7pm tomorrow.

Smaller events are being held around the country for people who may want to pay their respects.

Fingal Green Party Councillor Karen Power is holding a vigil in Skerries, Co Dublin, at 6pm today for those who cannot make the one at the Dáil.

“I’ve been utterly devastated by the last week of what’s happened and it really hit home that we haven’t come as far as we need, not even close,” the councillor said.