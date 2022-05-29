Some passengers at Dublin Airport may ‘not make their flight’ due to significant queues

‘Significant queues’ for airline check-in, bag drop, and security this morning50,000 passengers were expected to depart over the course of the dayPeople ‘breaking down in tears’ because they’ve missed their flight – or have the relief of making it

Passengers in Dublin Airport have been told they may miss their flights due to “significant queues” for airline check-in, bag drop, and security this morning.

“Dublin Airport is experiencing significant queues for airline check-in, bag drop and security scr

Passengers queue outside departures at Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath. 29/5/22

eening this morning as 50,000 passengers are expected to depart over the course of the day,” a Dublin Airport Authority (Daa) spokesperson said.

"Queuing outside both terminals has been deployed since early morning as part of Dublin Airport’s contingency plans for the increased numbers of passengers travelling.

"Due to significant queues inside the terminals, passengers queuing outside the terminal have been advised they may not make their flight and may need to contact their airline to rebook.

"Dublin Airport sincerely apologises for the obvious frustration and inconvenience this is causing,” the spokesperson said.

Some people took to social media to document their experience this morning.

At 10.50am, one Twitter user said he has been queuing for three hours outside the terminal building.

Meanwhile, another person tweeted that people are arriving at boarding gates and “breaking down in tears either because they have missed their flight or from the relief of just making it.”

Yesterday, 50,000 passengers also departed from Dublin Airport, and although queues were long with passengers reporting it took an hour to get through security, the Daa didn’t tell customers they may miss their flight.

Media relations manager Graeme McQueen for the Daa yesterday told Independent.ie: “It’s another busy Saturday morning at Dublin Airport at the start of what is going to be another busy weekend.

"However, security processing has moved well all morning, enabled by Daa’s teams on the floor in both terminals.

"Currently, the time it is taking to clear security in both terminals is below 45 minutes. While times may edge slightly higher than this at busy points over the weekend, a controlled queuing system is in place to get passengers through to their flights.”

This comes as Dublin Airport chiefs have promised that passengers will get through security in 30 minutes or less from early June.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, the Daa’s head of communications, Kevin Cullinane, said airport chiefs are days away from fixing some of the problems – although parking is likely to remain an issue for the summer.

“We’re mandated to have security queues of no more than 30 minutes by the Commission for Aviation Regulation. That’s where we want to get back to,” Mr Cullinane said.