Son of Irish Army man killed by Provos in 1983 ‘saddened’ by ‘up the Ra’ chants at Dublin Airport

Families bereaved through IRA violence have told of their “hurt” after footage emerged of passengers chanting “ooh ah up the ‘Ra” at Dublin Airport.

The video emerged on social media on Saturday. It is not clear when it was taken, but on one account it has 500,000 views.

The clip shows people singing along to part of the Wolfe Tones song Celtic Symphony.

It follows the FAI’s apology following a video of the Republic of Ireland’s women’s team chanting the same part of the song after beating Scotland to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

David Kelly’s father, Irish Defence Force soldier Patrick Kelly, was murdered by the IRA in 1983 along with trainee Garda Gary Sheehan. The late Mr Kelly was the only member of the Republic’s defence forces to die during the Troubles.

David Kelly said that the last week had been “difficult” following coverage of the chant at Dublin Airport and the Irish women’s football team.

“I’m perplexed. How has our society got to this point where it’s normalised for people to be chanting pro-IRA songs in our airport in the capital?” he said.

“I’m just very saddened by it.”

Mr Kelly had questions for those chanting in the airport, adding: “Would they know who my father is? Would they know who Patrick Kelly is? Or who Garda Sheehan is? Or about what happened when they were both murdered in Derrada woods? Do they know and they don’t care?”

Jim Gamble is a former RUC officer who now specialises in online safeguarding.

He called the footage “disappointing” and is worried about the example being set for younger generations. He said: “What we need to think about is, what do you really want for our young people?

“Can we not just behave like reasonable, rational adults and treat one another with respect? You cannot deny that this is provocative.”

Kenny Donaldson from the South East Fermanagh Foundation victims group added: “This is a two-finger salute to those who sought to hold accountable unacceptable pro-IRA chanting by the women’s national team within the Republic of Ireland”.

“Singing such chants is not an expression of being Irish, nor is it some sort of resistance expression and those who engaged in the chants at Dublin Airport, or any other place, need to catch themselves on and fast”.

Mr Donaldson also expressed concern that pro-paramilitary chants have become “mainstream.”

Ann McCabe, the widow of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe who was killed by the Provisional IRA in 1996, said the video was “disgraceful and hurtful and it is not what it is to be Irish”.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport said its “top priority is to ensure the safety and security of passengers and staff and to operate the airport in an efficient manner”.

In response to being asked if the airport would intervene if similar incidents occurred, it said: “The responsibility for passenger behaviour in this instance rests entirely with the passengers in question.”

The gardaí said that they were “aware of a video that is circulating on social media” but that they had “no reports of any incidents in relation to this matter”.

Sinn Fein’s press office were approached for comment but there was no response.