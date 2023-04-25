Sons of the late Dundalk FC hero Jimmy Hasty shed a tear at documentary screening

It is an illustration of the impact that he made during his short footballing career that 48 years after his tragic death there is still worldwide interest in Jimmy Hasty, the one-armed centre-forward who played with Dundalk during the 1960s.

The Dundalk FC squad of 1963 with the club committee. Pictured are (Back, l to r) Jack Kieran, Peter Kieran, Joe McGrath, Dermot Cross, George Whitmarsh; (Middle, l to r) Davy McArdle, Paddy McCourt, Ted Harte, Francie Callan, Jimmy Hasty, Christy Barron, Leo O'Reilly, Stan Pownall, Shay Noonan; (Front, l to r) Colm Bellew, Tommy Rowe, Patsy McKeown, John Murphy, Timmy Lyons, Billy Kennedy, Jim Malone. Missing: Jimmy Redmond and Gerry McCourt.

The sons of the late Jimmy Hasty shed a tear as they watched their father’s story amongst his old teammates at a special showing of ‘One-Armed Wonder: The Extraordinary Story of Jimmy Hasty’ at the Dundalk Omniplex cinema last Thursday.

Ahead of the debut TV screening of the UEFA-commissioned documentary later that night, Dundalk FC – with the support of Paddy Malone of Malone & Co Accountants in Clanbrassil Street – brought people together for a special screening of the film.

Amongst those in attendance were three of Jimmy’s old teammates, John Murphy, Francie Callan and Patsy ‘Tootsie’ McKeown, as well as many fans who had seen the great man play.

Speaking to The Argus afterwards, Jimmy’s eldest son, Martin – who was just seven when he was murdered in 1974 – said he was proud that his dad was still remembered all these years on.

“It was very hard to watch again,” he admitted.

“I think that’s about the sixth time I’ve watched it but it was hard again because it was on the big screen and I’m down here in Dundalk with a lot of my dad’s ex-teammates and friends here. It was just hard but I’m proud of everybody who played their part in making it happen, especially Dundalk Football Club and the people of Dundalk.”

Those comments were echoed by younger son Paul, who was thrilled with the production that was put together.

“It’s brilliant, unbelievable,” he said of the half-hour film.

“After all these years for the memory of dad to be still going and to be recognised and still thought about and talked about, I’m just proud. Very proud.”

Being able to watch the documentary with his children was particularly important for Paul given he has so few memories of his dad.

“I was two-and-a-half when he was killed. The only thing I have is the photo you seen there of me up on his shoulders.

“We were on our summer holidays and that’s the only thing I can remember but Martin is older than me so he has more memories because he had just turned seven.

“In the local schools up in Ardoyne and around Belfast they do stories on my daddy. There’s still photos up around the local bars in Sailortown so he’s highly thought of but this here is something else. It’s a really good documentary and I’m proud of it and overwhelmed by it. Fair play to Dundalk too for being so much involved in remembering him.

“It's phenomenal and just hard to believe how much he is thought of still after 60 years. We’re overwhelmed.

“It’s extraordinary, as it says ‘The Extraordinary Story of Jimmy Hasty’ and it is an extraordinary story. My mother is coming 85 now and she can’t get over how after all these years people are still talking about him. It’s better to be remembered after 60 years than not to be remembered at all but Dundalk town itself always highly thought of him.”

John Murphy, who captained the Dundalk team of 1962/’63 to the club’s first league title in 30 years with Hasty in the team, also paid tribute to a man he considered a friend.

“Tonight is all about Jimmy Hasty – a household name in Dundalk after 60 years.

“It’s incredible to think that a footballer’s name like that would be remembered as long as this. Being a fellow player with Jimmy Hasty, I can 100% say, why wouldn’t he be remembered because he was a wonder – the one-armed wonder – and to the present day is adored and always will be adored in Dundalk.”

The documentary is available to stream on UEFA.tv and will shortly be airead on RTÉ, BT Sport in the UK and on Paramount+ in the United States.