Spanish police set to issue update on arrested Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s extradition status 

Spanish police are expected to provide an update this morning on whether Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch will contest his extradition to the Irish Republic.

A Guardia Civil spokesman said that an “update” on his status is expected this morning as Spanish police continue to carry out their investigations as part of a “secret procedure”.

Gardaí believe that Hutch (58) “will do everything in his power to avoid being extradited” meaning that he may not be back home for a number of months if he fights his extradition bid through the Spanish court system.

He appeared before a court in Madrid on Saturday following an overnight transit, via armed convoy, from the Guardia Civil Command Centre in Fuengirola on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody pending a hearing on the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued against him for the murder of David Byrne and other suspected offences related to the Regency Hotel gun attack in February, 2016, which the veteran criminal is suspected of masterminding.

Hutch was arrested by armed police in the resort town which is popular with Irish holidaymakers — much to the surprise of many gardaí.

“We didn’t think that he would be hiding out in such a high-profile place,” one senior source said.

So far, 18 people have been killed in the bloody Hutch-Kinahan feud, which began with a dispute between Hutch’s nephew Gary Hutch and several Kinahan crime figures living in Spain.

Gary Hutch became the feud’s first victim when he was shot dead in September 2015.

Earlier this year, Hutch evaded capture after becoming aware that he was being monitored.

He reportedly fled to eastern Europe before he could be arrested, but recently returned to Fuengirola where surveillance on him was ramped up once again, including the monitoring of mobile phones connected to the fugitive.

The Dubliner’s arrest took place as he walked past a restaurant, just minutes after he left the home where he had been hiding out. He was stopped by members of the Equipo de Huidos (Fugitives Squad) of the Guardia Civil’s central operations unit.

He is being held under the jurisdiction of Spain’s Audiencia Nacional court.

The court, which is based in Madrid, has jurisdiction over major offences, including terrorism, trade crimes, drug trafficking and international crimes.

Hutch is estimated to be still worth many millions of euro thanks to a major property portfolio that stretches from Dublin’s north inner city to Turkey.

This is despite the fact that he handed over €1.5m to the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in 2000 for unpaid taxes — an event that was the Garda’s biggest success against him before his arrest last week in the planned operation involving information from gardaí in Ireland.

Hutch was in semi-retirement when, gardaí say, he planned the Regency attack and gambled that it would send a spectacular message that he was a powerful force in organised crime with the backing of the IRA.

Instead, mistake after mistake backfired and when he accepted a lift to Newry weeks before the AK47s used in the Regency attack were seized, he let down his guard.

Gerry Hutch has previously served time behind bars as young man in the 1970s and 80s but has avoided serious convictions since.