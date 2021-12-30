State Papers: Unionists’ disdain for north-south bodies angered Taoiseach

Taoiseach Bertie Ahern threatened to walk away from the Northern Ireland peace process and the fledgling Good Friday Agreement if key north-south bodies were reduced to meaninglessness to placate unionist demands, state papers in Dublin reveal.

The confidential documents - revealed as part of the Irish State Archive – underlined how strongly Mr Ahern reacted to unionist attempts to dilute the north-south bodies after the Republic had indicated a willingness to change the Constitutional claim to Northern Ireland.

In the two weeks leading up to the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Ahern warned Britain that unionists needed to understand and appreciate the scale of "the huge historical prize" they were about to secure.

Mr Ahern warned that unionist leaders must not be allowed "to blow this prize."

The Taoiseach was scheduled to meet with Mr Blair in London on April 1 1998 and his briefing notes were included in Department of the Taoiseach releases.

He was firm in his summary of the latest unionist demands.

“Let me be very frank. I am in an extremely difficult position. Unionists are gaining a huge historical prize - the acceptance by Nationalist Ireland, north and south, of the position of Northern Ireland within the UK," he said.

"This legitimacy has been withheld for 70 years, indeed perhaps for hundreds of years.

“The equivalent on the other side would in many ways be a United Ireland.

“If Nationalists were gaining a United Ireland, we would give (Ulster Unionist leader David) Trimble a blank sheet on which to write his requirements. This is the scale of the problem I and the Nationalists face. We simply cannot do without a deep agreement.”

Mr Ahern warned that he had "changed my damn Constitution" and now wanted meaningful support from the other side.

He told Mr Blair that he simply could not countenance key north-south bodies being reduced to "chat-shows" to placate unionists.

Mr Blair had warned that unionists were "on the brink" over the issue of the North South Council.

The Taoiseach warned that, were that to be the case, both the SDLP and Sinn Féin could be significantly damaged.

“We would not sign it (any such diluted deal),'' he vowed.

Mr Ahern pointed out that Sinn Féin was about to lead the IRA into a process of decommissioning.

“If this happens, the gun will in my view be gone forever from Irish politics. Unionists cannot be allowed to blow this prize, as they have done so often in history," he warned.