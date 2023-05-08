State to oppose Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch bid to have legal costs covered after murder trial

The State is to oppose an application from Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch to have his legal costs covered after he was found not guilty of murder by the Special Criminal Court.

Last month, Mr Hutch was found not guilty by the non-jury court of the high-profile murder of David Byrne at a Dublin hotel seven years ago.

Mr Byrne (33) died after being shot six times at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at Dublin's Regency Hotel on February 5 2016 in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

The attack was described by the court as a "meticulously planned high-velocity assassination" carried out by a six-man hit team which left one man dead and two others injured.

It "sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin" and resulted in a "series of callous murders", the court heard.

At the Special Criminal Court on Monday, Ms Justice Tara Burns told barristers for Mr Hutch and the State that she was "surprised" that the matter was not ready to progress as she had expected it to be heard that day.

The barristers said they were of the understanding it was only up "for mention".

Prosecuting counsel Sean Gillane SC said he was waiting on an internal submission before he could proceed.

Mr Hutch's defence counsel, Brendan Grehan SC said he could proceed when this was ready.

Ms Justice Burns asked the barristers to compose a joint book of authority to be submitted by close of business on Thursday with a view for the hearing to take place on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, two men who were found guilty of lesser charges relating to the murder of Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel will be sentenced on Friday.

Paul Murphy (62) of Cherry Avenue, Swords, was found guilty of a lesser charge relating to the murder of Mr Byrne.

Murphy was charged with providing a motor vehicle to a criminal organisation, with the knowledge of or having been reckless as to whether those actions could facilitate a serious offence, namely, the murder of David Byrne.

In the judgment last month, Ms Justice Burns said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Murphy's Toyota Avensis took one of the hitmen from the grounds of St Vincent's GAA club following the Regency attack.

Jason Bonney (52) of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, was also found guilty of a similar charge relating to Mr Byrne's murder.

Bonney was charged with providing a motor vehicle to a criminal organisation, with knowledge of or having been reckless as to whether those actions could facilitate a serious offence.

Ms Justice Burns said the court was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Bonney was the sole driver of a distinctive black BMW X5 seen in CCTV footage shown in court and that he was present at the "centre of the operations" of the attack.

