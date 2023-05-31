Stolen giant ice-cream cone returned to Donegal shop

A giant ice-cream cone stolen from outside a shop in Letterkenny, Co Donegal has has been returned to its owner.

The massive replica 99 was taken from outside the Circle K garage at Glencar in Letterkenny during the current hot spell of weather.

Gardaí had scanned hundreds of CCTV images in a bid to track down the culprits.

They also issued an appeal saying the appearance of a giant ice-cream cone couldn’t have gone unnoticed.

Garda Grainne Doherty appealed to those who took the cone to return it.

"Somebody has seen this cone," Garda Doherty said.

"If a giant ice-cream cone has appeared in your living room or your friends' apartment, somebody knows something about this these things are quite expensive and times are hard for businesses. We are anxious to have this item returned to the owner.

"To whoever did take it, it might have been a moment of madness, drop it back."

The cone has managed to find its way back to its rightful owners.

A spokesperson for the garage said they didn’t know where the giant cone had been taken on its journey but were delighted to have it back.

"We would like to thank the individual who helped us retrieve the cone. Let your friends know it's safe after its adventure," laughed a spokesperson for the garage.

Bizarrely, there has been a spate of similar robberies in recent months in and around Letterkenny with similar thefts taking place at Tobins Filling Station and also Callaghan's XL shop.