Storm Eunice: Council worker dies in Wexford after being struck by falling tree while clearing debris

Water is blown back on to the land near Doolin, Co Clare, as Storm Eunice continues to rage across Ireland. More than 55,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power on the island on Friday morning, as the storm tracked eastwards across the Republic. Counties Cork, Kerry and the south of the country have borne the brunt of the major storm so far, which brought high winds and snow to parts of the island. Photo by PA

A council worker (50s) has been killed after he was struck by a falling tree while out clearing debris caused by Storm Eunice.

The man was working to clear debris caused by Storm Eunice in the Ballythomas area when the incident occurred late this morning. Aged in his 50s, the man and a colleague were clearing trees when another came down in the strong winds, fatally injuring him.

In a statement, Wexford County Council confirmed the news saying: “It is with deep regret and sadness that Wexford County Council confirms that one of our employees was fatally injured earlier today in a workplace accident. The accident occurred as the employee attended the scene of a fallen tree in the North Wexford area.

“The employee’s family, An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority have been informed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time.”

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the man was later pronounced dead and the man’s body was transferred to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The incident is being investigated by Gardaí and they confirmed the Health and Safety Authority will also be carrying out an investigation into the fatality.

The man is the first known casualty to have occurred during Storm Eunice, a weather bomb event that left tens of thousands of homes without power and caused widespread damage, disruption and closures on Friday.