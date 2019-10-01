Storm Lorenzo to bring ‘ferocious’ wave surges to coastal areas, minister warns

Storm and wave surges are expected around coastal areas which could be ‘very dangerous’, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said.

Storm Lorenzo could cause “ferocious” and “very dangerous” storm and wave surges around coastal areas when it reaches Ireland later this week.

Irish forecaster Met Eireann has warned of very wet and potentially stormy conditions over parts of Ireland on Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Lorenzo.

The Government’s emergency task force met on Tuesday to discuss contingency measures for the approaching storm.

Lorenzo is currently a large and powerful hurricane and its hurricane and tropical storm-force winds are expected to expand further during the next few days.

Although Lorenzo is currently a hurricane, it will be a storm when it hits Ireland on Thursday.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, who convened a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, told RTE news the severity of the storm once it hits Ireland is “still to be determined”.

Mr Murphy said coastal areas are due to be worst affected as “very significant storm wave surges” are expected which could be “quite ferocious” and “very dangerous”.

He said the storm could also bring high winds and potentially cause flooding in some areas.

“People will recall we’ve had strong wind events before, Storm Ally, Storm Ophelia, and how dangerous it was in terms of trees, heavy with leaves, falling, bringing down power lines, causing flooding in certain areas,” he said.

Mr Murphy said every local authority has been contacted to ask them to monitor Met Eireann’s forecasts, and prepare for storm impacts by activating crisis management and local co-ordination arrangements.

The public are advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period as there will be high seas.

Very strong winds are predicted which will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles.

Road users have been warned to pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris as trees are in full leaf.

In Dublin, the public have been urged to use an online link to alert authorities to those sleeping rough during stormy weather.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is on standby with its community welfare officers ready to assist with damage and recovery due to the impacts of the storm.

Mr Murphy said more detailed public safety messaging will be issued on Wednesday morning when the group reconvenes and throughout Wednesday and Thursday.