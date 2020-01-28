Support offered to classmates of tragic McGinley children in Dublin

Andrew McGinley with his children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3)

Pupils at the school where two of the three McGinley siblings found dead in their Dublin home attended have been offered psychological support.

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and little sister Carla (3) were found dead in their home at Parson's Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, last Friday evening.

Yesterday the boys' school, Scoil Chrónáin in Rathcoole, said it was "deeply saddened" by the sudden deaths of the children.

"It is a tragedy for our community," said a spokesperson.

"Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the McGinley and Morley families and all their friends."

Speaking about the two boys, she added Conor was a pupil in Room Three while Darragh attended Room One.

"They were both wonderful boys and it was a pleasure to have them in our school. They will be greatly missed by all who knew them," she said.

"Offers of support have been pouring in and are really appreciated.

"Our school has implemented our critical incident management plan."

She added: "Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Services (NEPS) have been with us over the weekend and will continue to support and advise us in the coming days."

NEPS psychologists work with both primary and post-primary schools to offer support in the areas of learning, behavioural, social and emotional development.

The statement added the school will remain open and asked that people respect the need for privacy.

Carla attended the Happy Feet nursery in Rathcoole and staff members from the crèche and primary school attended a tribute Mass for the children over the weekend.

South Dublin County Council opened a Book of Condolences in the wake of the tragedy at the town hall in Belgard Square North in Tallaght for members of the public wishing to pay their respects.

The entire community has rallied around to show their support to the families after the deaths.

The children's heartbroken father Andrew McGinley attended a Mass at St Finian's Church on Saturday in Newcastle.

The children's mother, Deirdre Morley, was found walking disorientated on a road nearby.

She remained in Tallaght Hospital last night.