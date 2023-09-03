Survey on the impact of menopause in the workplace launched

A survey on the impact of the menopause on women in the workplace in Ireland has been launched (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

A survey on the impact of the menopause on women in the workplace in Ireland has been launched.

The most recent census statistics show there are now 1,062,576 females in the state aged 45 and over, up 16% from 912,141 recorded in census 2016.

The survey by the Menopause Hub is now in its third year.

The survey records how women in employment across the country cope with menopausal or perimenopausal symptoms.

Loretta Dignam, chief executive of the Menopause Hub said recent Government initiatives to remove the stigma surrounding menopause, such as last year’s awareness campaign, are welcome but much more needs to be done.

Loretta Dignam, the chief executive of menopause treatment provider, The Menopause Hub

She said: “In just six years, the number of women in the menopausal age bracket who are still in the workforce soared by almost 100,000.

“Some of these women are battling devastating symptoms while trying to hold down a career.”

The latest census figures show the number of women in the menopausal age bracket of 45-64 in Ireland is now 651,845, up from 571,411, with 418,989 of these women still in employment, up from 331,291 in the previous census.

Last year, almost 40% of the women who took part in the Menopause In The Workplace Survey said they had seriously considered quitting work due to the impact of symptoms.

An majority of the 1,087 women (94%) quizzed said more menopause awareness training for managers and HR bosses is required.

Almost 70% believe there is a stigma associated with the issue in the workplace.

The survey also revealed that 84% of women said that menopause was negatively affecting their performance and ability at work, while 81% said they did not feel comfortable discussing the issue with line managers.

“The more data we can gather about the struggles women in their 40s, 50s and 60s face when it comes to holding down a job and career, the more chance we have of changing things for the better,” said Ms Dignam.

Menopause in the Workplace 2023 survey forms are available to download from themenopausehub.ie.