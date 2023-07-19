Suspected cocaine packages discovered on Co Donegal beaches

An Garda Síochánan have launched an investigation into the incident.

One of the packages discovered in Co Donegal on Wednesday. Pic: An Garda Síochána

Searches are ongoing on a number of coastal areas in Co Donegal after packages containing suspected cocaine were discovered on beaches in the area.

The packages were found along the north coast of Donegal on Wednesday morning, with people in the area advised to be vigilant for further items.

“An Garda Síochána are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a number of packages along the North Donegal coastline this morning, July 19 2023,” said a spokesperson.

"The packages are suspected of containing a substance which is believed to be a controlled drug (cocaine), subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

“At approximately 8:30am, Milford Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a package at Ballyhiernan Beach, Fanad Co. Donegal. A half hour later, Gardaí were altered by the public to another similarly package at Tramore Beach, Dunfanaghy.

“An Garda Síochána recovered both packages, the contents of which are now subject to analysis. The scenes were subject of a technical examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

“An investigation is ongoing based in Milford Garda Station. Assistance will be provided by the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with other state and voluntary services to search along the North Donegal/ Fanad Head Coastline this evening and in the coming days. Investigations are ongoing.

“An Garda Síochána in Milford are appealing to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and/ or any persons using the North Donegal Coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered today.

"Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention to contact An Garda Síochána at the investigation team at Milford Garda Station 074 9153060, their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111.”