Svetlana Murphy (14) found 'safe and well' in Belfast as man (18) arrested

A man (18) has been arrested.

The search for County Louth teenager Svetlana Murphy has been stood down after she was found "safe and well" in Belfast.

The 14-year-old is in the custody of the PSNI and is expected to be reunited with her family tonight after she went missing three days ago.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Gardai say they are not providing any further information and have thanked the public and other agencies for their assistance.

It follows the use of a child rescue alert, an all-island mechanism introduced in May 2012 and used eight times since then.