Tanaiste to begin trip to the Middle East

Tanaiste Micheal Martin will hold a series of political meetings during a visit to the Middle East this week.

He will begin his trip in Israel on Monday before travelling to the occupied Palestinian territory and Jordan.

As well as meeting with leaders, he will engage with UN and civil society partners providing support to people in the region.

In Israel, the Tanaiste plans to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, president Isaac Herzog and foreign minister Eli Cohen.

He will meet with President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied Palestinian territory before travelling to Jordan, where engagements will include a meeting with deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ayman Safadi.

Mr Martin said: “This visit is an important opportunity to see the political, security and human rights situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.

“There has been a worrying escalation in violence over recent months.

“Ireland has been consistent in its calls for the protection of civilians and the application of international law.

“This visit will allow the opportunity to discuss directly these issues with political leaders, as well as with Ireland’s civil society partners.”

He added: “The visit will be my first to Jordan since the opening of Ireland’s embassy in Amman and I am looking forward to seeing the strengthened bilateral relationship between us, including Ireland’s support for the Jordan Young Scientist Programme and other innovation initiatives.

“Jordan also hosts a significant number of refugees from Syria, Palestine and elsewhere. I will meet with refugee families and UN partners and reiterate Ireland’s continuing support.”